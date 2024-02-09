WINSTON-SALEM — UNC Pembroke sent eight athletes to the podium and set 12 new personal bests Thursday evening to highlight an impressive day at the JDL College Team Challenge.

Madison Gibson took third in the 200-meters, Leticia Pena was third in the 3000-meters, while Jaylyn Lane finished third in the triple jump to highlight action on the women’s side.

Makhel Henry was second in the 60-meter dash, while Ny’lon Fair-Steele and Braylon Brooks finished first and second, respectively, in the 200-meters. Payden Lewis took second in the 3000-meters, with Antony Kigen right behind him in third to round out the top-three finishers on the men’s side.

The Braves will be back in action Sunday, Feb. 18 for the two-day Conference Carolinas Indoor Championships, hosted at the JDL Fast Track in Winston-Salem.