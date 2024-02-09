The Littlefield Middle School basketball team takes a group photo after finishing second in Thursday’s Robeson County middle school championship against South Robeson in Lumberton. Team members include: Arianna Alford, Jaylee Bass, Neslie Bush, Kalasia Glass, Jurnee Goodson, Charley Hunt, Norah Johnson, Rheya Lane, Giselle Leach, Sanaa Leasane, Kinsley Martin, Jameah McKee, Destinee Moore and Jayda Ragman.

Littlefield’s Sanaa Leasane (4) looks to pass towards teammate Kalasia Glass (0) as South Robeson’s Cecille Chavis, left, and Lahonesty Adams, center, defend during Thursday’s Robeson County middle school championship in Lumberton.

LUMBERTON — In a close game during the third quarter of Thursday’s Robeson County middle school girls basketball championship, South Robeson coach Leah Quick had a heart to heart with her Mustangs team during a timeout.

“We sat down on the bench and I looked at their face and said ‘do you want this?’” Quick said. “All five players that I put in there said they want this, so they got up and they went and played ball like they wanted it.”

The top-seeded Mustangs outscored Littlefield by a dozen over the last eight-plus minutes to pull away and earn a 36-21 win, claiming the program’s third straight county title.

“With all the adversity that our ladies have dealt with over the past couple of weeks, they have played so hard every time they’ve gotten on the court,” Quick said. “They didn’t let what was going on outside affect what was going on inside our gym, and I am so proud of our girls. … After we went into halftime and we got to talking, they came back out and they played ball.”

South Robeson became the first girls basketball program to win three straight Robeson County championships since Lumberton Junior High won four straight from 2006-09.

“I feel like our girls have come a long way,” said Aaliyah Duran, an eighth-grader who was on all three championship teams and scored a game-high 19 points Thursday. “We’ve got three in a row, making history. I feel like as the years go by, it’s getting stronger and stronger; I feel like as a team we played a good strong game, and we won.”

“There are girls on this team that have played on both of those (previous championship) teams, and they came in with the mentality they were going to win this year,” said Quick, in her first year as the Mustangs’ head coach. “We’ve gotten behind those girls, and they’ve pulled us through, and told us what it was like to play in a championship game.”

South Robeson led 6-0 through the game’s first five minutes and 6-2 at the end of the first quarter. The teams traded second-quarter baskets and South Robeson led 13-8 at halftime.

Littlefield twice closed to within three in the third quarter. Lyric McNair scored five straight of South Robeson’s points midway through the third, sparking a run by the Mustangs, and Duran hit a 3-pointer followed by a basket-and-1 a possession later to make it 24-15, and South Robeson took a 25-15 lead at the end of the third.

“We just had to slow the game down and stop rushing everything,” said McNair, who scored 11 points. “We were panicking for no reason. We just had to slow the game down, play good defense and keep the composure.”

South Robeson outscored the Hornets 11-2 over the first five minutes of the fourth quarter — extending the overall run to 18-3 spanning six minutes — to lead 36-17 with a minute to go.

“We had some players get in foul trouble early on, and we couldn’t press like we wanted to, like we normally do,” Littlefield first-year coach Jasmine McBride said. “We’re a fast-break, fast-paced team. But we kind of contained (McNair and Duran) until the last quarter. When Kalasia Glass got a foul, probably one of my best defensive players on the team, it just kind of changed the momentum and took the game in a different direction, but that comes with the game.”

Behind Duran and McNair, Kai Bethea scored four points for South Robeson.

Sanaa Leasane led Littlefield with eight points and Norah Johnson and Giselle Leach each scored four.

“I had most of my team coming back from last year, from being a team that got knocked out in the first round last year to being second place in the championship, I can’t be any more proud of my girls. They put in the work and determination to be where they are. We met a lot of goals and surprised a couple people this year, so I’m happy with how it is. … I can’t ask for nothing more.”

South Robeson reached the championship game with a quarterfinal win over Red Springs and a semifinal win over Prospect. The Mustangs beat Pembroke in the final in 2022 and 2023.

“We’ve had a target on our back since the first championship,” Quick said. “We’ve got a target on our back and they’re coming after us. So they’re coming after us and we’ve got to show up and play ball every six minutes that we’re on the court, we’ve got to come and play.”

Littlefield beat St. Pauls in the quarterfinals and Fairmont in the semifinals.

