PEMBROKE — A productive rookie campaign for 141-pounder Avery Buonocore got even better as he earned Conference Carolinas Wrestling Freshman of the Month, the league announced Friday.

The newcomer posted a perfect 6-0 record in January, including a 3-0 clip in league action. The Wilmington native tallied two pins and a major decision, and racked up victories over Newberry, Grand Valley State, Pitt-Johnstown, Allen, Coker, and Davis & Elkins. Buonocore currently sits at 19-5 on the year, with 11 wins coming via pinfall.

Buonocore and the Braves are back in action Friday, February 9 as they host Belmont Abbey for Senior Night and Alumni Weekend. Wrestling action is set to begin at 7 p.m. on Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court.

Pepe Pugliese named CC Freshman of the Week

A solid performance in the pool through the month of January proved to be fruitful for Benedetta Pepe Pugliese who has been named as the Conference Carolinas Freshman of the Month, league officials announced Friday.

A native of Avellino, Italy, Pepe Pugliese finished the month with seven individual titles across three meets. The newcomer’s month was highlighted by helping the program upset No. 6 Wingate earlier in the month. She also was part of a pair of relay teams that earned top honors as well.

Pepe Pugliese recorded an NCAA B Standard time in the 400-yard Individual Medley against UNC Asheville on Jan. 27.

Pepe Pugliese and the Braves will turn their attention to the Conference Carolinas Championships set to begin on Feb. 21. The four-day meet will be held at the Kingsport Aquatic Center in Kingsport, Tenn.