PEMBROKE — UNC Pembroke faced an early 3-0 deficit, but the bats came alive to lead the Braves to a 20-5 win in the series opener against Shepherd.

The Braves (4-0) improved to 41-16 in the all-time series against the Rams (2-3).

Aidan Greaney got the Rams on the board first with a solo blast in the second inning, while Trey Sine added an RBI single to make it 2-0.

Carlos Amezquita led off the Braves’ third inning with a single, stole second and third, and would come around to score on a Spencer Faulkner RBI single to put the Braves on the board. Isaias Villarreal knocked in two with a single, and would later score on a Kody O’Connor single. RBI walks from Jake Bradley and Amezquita made it 6-3, and Chase Hudson provided the big blast with a three-RBI double to give the Braves a 9-3 lead.

Joey Rezek made it 12-3 with a pinch-hit homer in the sixth inning, and Amezquita would add another RBI walk to stretch the lead to 13-3.

O’Connor laced a seventh-inning RBI double, Rezek added a two-RBI double, and Jake Bradley tacked on a two-RBI double.

Rezek was 2-for-2 with a double, a home run and four RBIs for the Braves, Hudson had two doubles and four RBIs and Bradley had two doubles and three RBIs. Amezquita had a hit and drew five walks, scored four runs and stole three bases. Spencer Ledford (1-0) was the winning pitcher and Chase Jernigan earned his second save.

Idris Carter had two hits including a solo home run for Shepherd and Connor Dewees had a home run and two RBIs. Daniel Quintana (0-1) took the loss.

The Black & Gold will be back in action Saturday as they wrap up the series with Shepherd with a doubleheader at Sammy Cox Field. First pitch is set for noon.