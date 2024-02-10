PEMBROKE — Sixth-ranked UNC Pembroke celebrated senior night in grand fashion, taking down Belmont Abbey and clinching the Conference Carolinas East Division title.

The Braves (13-5, 8-1 CC) improved to 19-3 all-time against the Crusaders (7-7, 5-5 CC).

Fifth-ranked 125-pounder Logan Seliga got the Braves on the board first, with a lightning fast first-period pin. Belmont Abbey would take the next two matches to take the lead 7-6.

Fifth-ranked 149-pounder Jake Piccirilli put the Black & Gold back in front with a 19-3 technical fall win. After a Crusader win at 157 pounds, Caleb Grau (165), Scotty Joll (174), Christopher Dickey (184), Garrett Steele (197) and Massimo Sullivan (285) would all win their bouts to put the match away.

The Braves will now turn their attention to the Conference Carolinas Championship on Sunday, February 18, with the four-team tournament being hosted by UNC Pembroke on Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court. Semifinal action is set to begin at 11 a.m.