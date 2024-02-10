ST. PAULS — Jashontae Harris scored 20 points with six assists and eight steals for the St. Pauls girls basketball team as the Bulldogs earned a convincing 71-32 win over visiting West Bladen Friday, staying in a tie for first in the Southeastern Athletic Conference.

Harris’ performance came on a night when she was honored for recently surpassing 1,000 career points.

St. Pauls (14-4, 7-1 Southeastern) led the Knights (4-13, 0-8 Southeastern) 15-6 after the first quarter, 40-15 at halftime and 56-26 at the end of the third.

Zakoreya Davis had 14 points with nine rebounds for the Bulldogs, Ava Monroe scored 13 points with four steals and Zhariana Shipman had 10 points with five steals.

West Bladen boys stay perfect in league with win at St. Pauls

The West Bladen boys basketball team set up Tuesday’s high-stakes showdown at Fairmont with a 48-40 win Friday at St. Pauls.

St. Pauls (9-13, 2-6 Southeastern) held a 10-9 lead after the first quarter; West Bladen took a 20-19 lead at halftime. The Knights led 32-27 at the end of the third.

West Bladen (19-1, 8-0 Southeastern) enters Tuesday’s game at Fairmont with a one-game lead in the conference standings; the Knights defeated Fairmont

St. Pauls’ boys and girls each play Tuesday at Clinton.

Lumberton sweeps Douglas Byrd

The Lumberton boys and girls basketball teams each earned victories Friday at Douglas Byrd.

Lumberton’s boys won 76-43, handing the Eagles their 80th consecutive loss.

Jaiden Shephard scored 21 points with 13 rebounds and eight steals for the Pirates (15-7, 10-2 United-8 Conference). Ayden Locklear also scored 21 points and Amare Jones had 14 points with eight assists.

The Lady Pirates defeated the Eagles 47-35.

Gabby Locklear led Lumberton (7-13, 5-7 United-8) with 21 points, three assists and four steals, Charley Whitley had 15 points and four steals, Andrea Brown scoed five points with four steals and BreAndrea Glover dished five assists with three steals.

Lumberton plays Tuesday at Seventy-First.

In other local action Tuesday, the Purnell Swett boys basketball team struggled in Friday’s road game at United-8-leading Seventy-First in an 80-19 defeat.