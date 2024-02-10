Pinecrest Country Club news

The fourth annual Tee Up Against Sexual Violence presented by the Robeson County Rape Crisis Center will be held March 2. For information or to register a team or player contact Sheila Beck at 910-374-0433.

The Giving Gift of Love tournament will be held at Pinecrest on March 16. Please contact Pearl Deese at 910-240-0205 for more information.

The 20th annual John P. Williamson Memorial Golf Tournament to benefit the Robeson County Humane Society, presented by Robeson County Commissioner Tom Taylor, will be held on March 23. Contact Donnie Douglas for more information at 910-374-9317 or 910-738-6541.

John Haskins and Joel Haskins were the winners of this week’s Pinecrest Senior Shootout with a 62, three strokes ahead of runners-up Roy Williamson and Alton Hagans. Bob Antone and Knocky Thorndyke shot 72 and won the first flight in a scorecard playoff over Warren Bowen and Bucky Beasley. Jim Rogers and D.J. Jones were the second-flight winners with a 78, two strokes ahead of runners-up Dean Hunt and Nick Verdi. Closest to the flag winners were Dean Hunt, Tim Locklear and Roy Williamson.

The next Pinecrest Senior Shootout will be played Thursday with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.

Top rounds posted last week include: Ryan Bass with a 64, Jeff Slabe 73, Mike Chuchacz 75, Nick Lowry 75, Donald Bruce Oxendine 76, Greg Canady 77, Bob Antone 77, Danny Henderson 77, Davis Lowry 78, Chris Jackson 78 and Roy Williamson 79.

Fairmont Golf Club news

Fairmont Golf Club will host a Texas Scramble Tournament on Saturday, March 16 with a 11 a.m. shotgun start. This will be a four-person Texas Scramble format with an entry fee of $45 for members and $50 for non-members, which includes all golf fees, plus a meal before and after play. Call the pro shop at 910-628-9931 to sign up.

Tommy Lowry and James Smith were winners in this week’s Senior Shootout, winning by two strokes over Roy Williamson and Alton Hagans. Kyle Clark and Mike Lowry were the winners of the second flight with Al Almond and Lee Hunt coming in second place. Warren Bowen and Larry Piland were closest to the pin winners.

The next Senior Shootout will be played Tuesday morning with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

Top rounds posted this week include: Scott Benton with a 69, Phillip Wallwork 70, Joe Marks 72, Mike Connor 74, Bert Thomas 74, Jeff Broadwell 75, Mitch Grier 75, Mark Lassiter 75, J.T. Powers 75, Jeff Slabe 76, Kirk Hamilton 76, Tom Lee 76, Randy Graham 77, Tommy Davis 77, Jeff Wishart 77, Joey Todd 77, Richard Coleman 77, Chris Barfield 78 and Billy Allen 78.

Scotland Regional Hospice to hold annual golf tournament

Scotland Regional Hospice, a non-profit hospice provider, is gearing up to host its annual golf tournament. This highly anticipated event, now in its 38th year, will be held on April 30 and May 1 at Scotch Meadows Country Club in Laurinburg.

This year’s tournament is proudly sponsored as always by Golf Pride, a well-known international brand with ties to Laurinburg dedicated to golf innovation and technology. With their support, Scotland Regional Hospice is able to organize a top-notch event that not only provides a fun golfing experience but also generates substantial funds for patient and family care. In fact, last year’s tournament raised an impressive $159,220, contributing to the charity’s overall tally of over $4.5 million.

The tournament is divided into two separate days, each functioning as an independent competition. Players have the flexibility to participate on either day or even both days if they desire. The shotgun start for both days is scheduled for noon. With the support of many area restaurants and volunteers, lunch and beverages will be provided to all golfers and sponsors, ensuring that everyone remains energized and hydrated throughout the day.

In-game challenges include a putting-for-cash challenge for $5,000 and a hole-in-one challenge for a car. Longest putt, closest to the pin and hit the green challenges will also be held, and a new highlight will be the rifle ball launcher on the 15th hole.

Furthermore, the tournament’s popular silent auction will be open throughout both days, providing an opportunity to bid for a range of coveted items. The auction typically features around 300 items, including vacation getaways, top-of-the-line golf equipment, exquisite artwork, sports memorabilia as well as restaurant and retail gift certificates.

A closing ceremony held May 1 will include dinner, live music, a raffle and games.

For sponsor, golfer and volunteer opportunities, please visit scotlandhospice.org or call 910-276-7176.

Send all golf news to Chris Stiles at [email protected].