PEMBROKE — UNC Pembroke took advantage of 16 walks and six errors by the Shepherd Rams to take both games of the doubleheader Saturday at Sammy Cox Field to sweep the nonconference series and remain unbeaten on the season.

Luke Barrow didn’t allow a hit over his five scoreless innings in Game 1 to pick up his first victory of the season in an 8-4 Braves win, while the Braves used an excellent relief outing from newcomer Jacob Smith before blowing Game 2 open in the middle innings in a 16-7 victory.

The Braves also faced nonconference foe Claflin on Tuesday, but the result was unavailable at press time.

Game 1

Michael Dolberry II got the Braves (6-0) on the board first with an RBI single in the fifth to score Andrew Jenner. Carlos Amezquita would walk and come around to score on a wild pitch, before Spencer Faulkner provided a sac fly. The Braves would add two more runs on a wild pitch and an error to make it 5-0 after five complete.

Isaias Villarreal doubled home Faulkner in the seventh, while Andrew Jenner would drive in Villarreal with an RBI single to make it 8-1 Braves.

Jenner had two hits with a double and an RBI and Villarreal had a double with two RBIs for UNCP. Barrow (1-0) struck out seven in his five hitless innings and Jake Inman earned his first save of the season.

Sam Daggers had a home run and three RBI and Trey Sine had two hits, with a double and an RBI, for Shepherd (2-4). Trevor Sharp (0-1) took the loss.

Game 2

Shepherd struck first in the first inning, using two UNCP errors to take a 2-0 lead.

Villarreal laced a fifth-inning RBI double to score Chase Hudson, while Jenner scored Villarreal with a sac fly to give the Braves a 5-3 lead.

Amezquita got a big sixth inning started with an RBI single, before the Braves would score two more on wild pitches. Blake Hinson provided the big knock with a three-run triple to right center to make it 12-3 UNCP.

In the eighth, Joey Rezek doubled home Kody O’Connor, before Hinson added another triple scoring Rezek. Jake Bradley added an RBI single and Chase Hudson tacked on a sac fly to stretch the lead to 16-7.

Hinson had three hits, with two doubles, two steals and five RBIs to lead the Braves offensively and Bradley had three hits with a double and two RBIs. Jacob Smith (1-0) earned the win after 2 2/3 scoreless innings, allowing three hits with two strikeouts.

Corey Jamison had three hits and Idris Carter had two for the Rams. Chris Chaney (1-1) was on the losing end of the decision.

Weather alters weekend schedule

With inclement weather expected in the area this weekend, UNC Pembroke’s home series against IUP has been altered.

The Braves will now open their weekend set against the Crimson Hawks (0-0) with a doubleheader on Friday at 1 & 4:30 p.m., and close out the series with a single game on Saturday. Saturday’s game time is currently TBA pending weather.