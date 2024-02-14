FAYETTEVILLE — The Lumberton boys basketball team lost a key United-8 Conference matchup Tuesday at Seventy-First, with the Falcons winning 63-50.

Seventy-First (18-2, 12-0 United-8) clinched its third-straight conference championship.

Dimetrious Jones scored 12 points to lead Lumberton (15-8, 10-3 United-8); Jaiden Shephard and Amare Jones each scored nine points and Israel Perkins had seven.

Lumberton was 15-for-27 at the free-throw line, while Seventy-First was strong at the stripe, going 22-for-24.

The Pirates host Purnell Swett in their regular-season finale on Friday.

Lady Bulldogs stay tied for 1st in Southeastern

The St. Pauls girls basketball team remained tied with Fairmont atop the Southeastern Athletic Conference standings after the Bulldogs defeated Clinton 75-33 Tuesday.

St. Pauls will clinch no worse than a share of the conference title with a win Friday at home against Midway.

St. Pauls (15-4, 8-1 Southeastern) exploded for 34 first-quarter points to take a 34-6 lead over the Dark Horses (12-9, 5-4 Southeastern), and led 57-21 at halftime. The Bulldogs led 73-26 at the end of the third.

Zhariana Shipman scored 24 points to lead the Bulldogs. Jashontae Harris scored 20 points with eight assists and four steals; Ava Monroe had 15 points, five rebounds and five steals; Zakoreya Davis scored seven points with 11 rebounds and two blocks; and Zalaya Gardner had five points and three steals.

In the boys game, St. Pauls beat the Dark Horses 61-36; the Bulldogs trailed 12-11 after one quarter but took a 29-17 lead at halftime and led 45-25 at the end of the third.

Purnell Swett boys top Douglas Byrd

The Purnell Swett boys basketball team earned a 59-53 win over United-8 Conference foe Douglas Byrd at home Tuesday.

Douglas Byrd (0-22, 0-13 United-8) led 12-11 after the first quarter and 29-24 at halftime. The Rams (5-17, 3-10 United-8) took a 43-41 lead at the end of the third quarter.

Collin Sampson led Purnell Swett with 17 points and Tim Locklear and Jodi Freeman each scored eight.

Darnell Hinson scored 15 points, Tavon Alexander had eight and Zachary Colon scored seven for Douglas Byrd, which lost its 81st consecutive game.

Purnell Swett travels to Lumberton for its regular-season finale on Friday.

Lady Rams double up Eagles

The Purnell Swett girls basketball team dominated Douglas Byrd to earn a 52-26 home win over the Eagles Tuesday.

Purnell Swett (6-17, 4-9 United-8) led 19-9 after the first quarter, 27-15 at halftime and 42-21 at the end of the third quarter.

Niyah Locklear scored 20 points, Alexis Locklear had 10 and Jayda Dial scored five for the Rams.

Jazmine Burns led Douglas Byrd (3-18, 1-12 United-8) with eight points and Shania McLucas had seven.

Purnell Swett plays Friday at Lumberton.

Red Springs boys win at Midway

The Red Springs boys basketball team earned a 71-58 road conference win Tuesday at Midway.

Red Springs (10-13, 5-4 Southeastern) led 18-4 after the first quarter; Midway (12-8, 3-6 Southeastern) outscored the Red Devils 22-14 in the second quarter to close the Red Springs lead to 32-26 at halftime. Red Springs stretched its lead back out in the third quarter and led 52-38 at the end of the period.

Khalif Brown scored 29 points for Red Springs, nearly tripling his previous career high of 10. Makhi Arthur scored 26 points and Justice McMillan had seven.

Ke’mari McNeil led the Raiders with 19 points and Tripp Westbrook added 14.

Midway beat the Red Springs girls 37-32.

Red Springs plays Friday at West Bladen.