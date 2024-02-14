PEMBROKE — UNC Pembroke put up crooked numbers in four innings, including a 9-spot in the bottom of the fourth en route to a 21-5 win over Claflin in midweek action Tuesday at Sammy Cox Field.

Seven UNCP pitchers limited Claflin to just four hits, while also striking out 16 Panther hitters.

The Braves (7-0) moved to 12-0 all-time in the series with the Panthers (1-4).

The Braves set the tone early in the first inning, as Morgan Padgett scored Blake Hinson with a triple down the right field line. Joey Rezek scored Padgett with an RBI single, Chase Hudson scored Rezek with a sac fly, and Carlos Amezquita walked and came around to score on a wild pitch to make it 4-0 after the first.

Michael Dolberry II’s second-inning double scored Hinson, and Hudson added a 2-RBI double to make it 8-2.

Dolberry struck again in the fourth, this time with a two-run blast to right center. Hudson and Ashton Donathan each added RBI singles, while Kasen McCawley plated Hudson with an RBI walk.

Dolberry finished with four hits, including a double and a home run, and had two steals and three RBIs. Hudson had three hits with a double, a sacrifice fly, a steal and five RBIs for the Braves and Padgett had two hits including a triple, three runs a steal and an RBI. Taylor Batten (2-0) pitched a hitless, scoreless inning with three strikeouts and earned the win.

Malcolm Brown had two hits and a run for Claflin and Dwight Priest Jr. had a hit, a steal and an RBI. Jordan Jackson (0-1) took the loss.

The Braves will be back in action Friday, February 16, as they host IUP for a doubleheader. First pitch is set for 1 p.m.

UNCP golf finishes 16th at LMU Spring Intercollegiate

Chessa Lee and Emmerson Bartley finished in a tie for 39th place in the final round of action as the UNC Pembroke golf team placed 16th at the LMU Spring Intercollegiate on Tuesday at the Golf Club at South Hampton.

Lee (25 over par) and Bartley (25 over) finished 26 strokes off of the pace set by Hailey McLaughlin of Wingate won the individual title. Toni Blackwell (35 over) carded a 10-over-par 82 in the final round to finish in a tie for 65th place, while Michelle Guerra Landa (45 over) finished in 81st place after registering her best round of the tournament on Tuesday.

Melissa Guerra Landa (50 over) finished in 83rd place. Lauren Locklear, who played as an individual, finished in 86th place.

The Braves will be back in action on Feb. 26 for the Low Tide Intercollegiate. The two-day tournament will be hosted by Limestone and played at the Dunes West Golf & River Club in Mt. Pleasant, S.C.