DAHLONEGA, Ga. — The UNC Pembroke softball team was limited to just one hit, while No. 1 North Georgia rattled off eight hits on the way to an 8-0 victory against the Braves in five innings.

The setback for the Braves (2-7) marks the third straight road loss this season. The Nighthawks (8-1) improve to 4-1 when playing at home this season.

The key inning was the fourth, when North Georgia put runners on first and third after a leadoff double from Georgia Blair and a single from Sydney Blair. A Gracie Mixon double to right center field scored a pair of runs, and the Nighthawks would take a 5-0 lead after an RBI groundout from Madison Simmons later that inning.

MaKenna Sibbett had the lone hit for UNCP; Summer Bullard (0-5) took the loss for the Braves.

Mixon had two hits and four RBIs for the Nighthawks, Simmons had two RBIs and Kristen Davis (4-0) struck out six in five innings pitched to earn the win.

The Braves will be back in action on Saturday for the second day of the UNG Leadoff Classic. UNCP is set to face Lenoir-Rhyne at 2 p.m., and will wrap up the day against Lake Erie at 4 p.m.