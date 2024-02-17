Pirates girls 1st, boys 3rd in team standings

GREENSBORO — Two boys and two girls from Lumberton High School and Purnell Swett’s Devon Connor will each wrestle for a state championship on Saturday after winning each of their first three matches through the first two days of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association State Championships at the Greensboro Coliseum.

Lumberton boys Travelian Hall and Jackson Buck, Pirates girls Teresa Canady and Wyntergale Oxendine, along with the Rams’ Connor, have each earned spots in the finals. The championship round begins at 4 p.m. Saturday.

Lumberton’s girls also lead in the team standings, looking to repeat as team champions. The Pirates have 56 points, with Hoke County second with 43 and Havelock third with 41.

Lumberton’s boys are currently in third place with 69 points, trailing leader Laney with 78 and second-place Davie with 72.5 in a tightly-bunched leaderboard.

Hall (41-10) pinned Ragsdale’s Ayden Summers in the semifinals at 106 pounds on Friday evening to reach the final; he won in the first two rounds with a forfeit and a pin of Cardinal Gibbons’ Spencer Sterling.

The Pirates’ sophomore, who finished fourth last year at states, will wrestle against Hoke County’s Jakai Sedgwick in Saturday’s championship match. Hall has beaten Sedgwick twice this season, with a major decision win in December and a pin in the championship match at last week’s NCHSAA 4A Mideast Regional.

Buck (52-0) advanced to the 190-pound final with a 14-3 major decision win over Mooresville’s Brady Raab. He pinned his first two tournament opponents, Olympic’s Devin Evans in the first round and Hoggard’s Pierce White in the quarterfinals.

Buck finished second in last year’s state championship; he’ll look to take one place higher as he faces Athens Drive’s Zaid Marjan on Saturday. Buck has pinned Marjan in two previous bouts this season, both in December.

Connor (59-6) won in the semifinals at 126 with an 11-5 decision against Davie’s Tiaj Thao to advance. Connor has not pinned any opponent in the tournament, instead winning with a 13-3 major decision over first-round opponent Carter Furman of Northwest Guilford and a 10-4 decision over Cardinal Gibbons’ Alexander Rodriguez in the quarterfinals.

Connor, who is a first time state tournament qualifier as a senior, will face Mallard Creek’s Cameron Stinson, who recently surpassed 200 wins for his high school career, in which he is undefeated over four years. The two have not met this season.

The Pirates girls’ two finalists include Canady (43-3), who has pinned all three tournament opponents at 114 within the first 2 1/2 minutes of the match. She beat Panther Creek’s Sofia Ortiz in the semifinals after previously pinning Croatan’s Abigal Phillips and Mallard Creek’s Brooke Jackson in the first two rounds.

Canady will face East Rowan’s Leah Edwards Saturday in a rematch of last year’s championship match, which Edwards won by pin; Edwards also beat Canady by major decision on Jan. 13.

Oxendine (37-0) has continued her undefeated streak at 235, pinning her opponent in every contested match so far this season including her first three state tournament matches. She beat Rosewood’s Sophia Marshall in the semifinal in 1 minute, 20 seconds after needing just 33 seconds to dispatch first-round opponent Abbi Stout of East Wilkes and 25 seconds in the quarterfinals against Ashley’s Alijah Christiansen.

Oxendine, a 2023 state runner-up, will face Havelock’s Nyema George in the finals. Oxendine has pinned George three times this season, including twice in tournament championship matches.

Four more local wrestlers are also still alive in the consolation rounds and can finish as high as third, with three of them guaranteed to place.

Lumberton’s Matthew Foil (51-6) lost to Lake Norman’s Eli Murray in the semifinals at 157 on Friday night in a first-round pin; the Pirates’ James Ellison (54-3) was pinned by Alexander Central’s Nate Dahlstrom in the semifinals at 175. Both will advance to the third-place match with a win in their first match Saturday morning, or will compete in the fifth-place match with a loss.

The same is true for Purnell Swett’s Iyanna Crawford (36-6) in the girls tournament; she reached the semifinals at 132 before a 4-3 tiebreaker loss to Heide Trask’s Lauren Hall.

Lumberton’s Janya Rolland (35-11) has wrestled through two consolation-round matches on Friday to stay alive after she was pinned in the first round of the championship. She’ll need one more win on Saturday morning to guarantee a placing finish, but if she wins her remaining matches she can also finish as high as third.

Three more local wrestlers have been eliminated.

In the boys tournament, Lumberton’s Jalen Terry-Winston (43-4) at 285 pinned first-round opponent Andy Morales of Porter Ridge before losing to Leesville Road’s Xavier Lewis in the quarterfinals and also losing in a subsequent consolation match.

Lumberton’s Kylie Brigman (38-5) followed a similar path at 120 in the girls tournament, pinning Heide Trask’s Trinitee Odom in the first round before back-to-back losses in the quarterfinals and the consolation round.

Purnell Swett’s Savanah Oxendine (19-19) lost her first-round match, won one consolation match before losing in the consolation second round to end her tournament.

Consolation rounds resume at 9 a.m. Saturday.