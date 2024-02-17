PEMBROKE — The ninth-ranked UNC Pembroke baseball team launched eight home runs and scored 37 runs on the way to sweeping both ends of the twinbill against IUP in non-conference action Friday at Sammy Cox Field.

Eight of the nine starters recorded at least one hit in both games, while the 25 hits in Game 2 were the most since racking up 27 on Feb. 10, 2023 against UVA-Wise.

The Braves (9-0) improved to 9-2 in the all-time series with the Crimson Hawks (0-2).

The Braves will be back in action Saturday for Game 3 of the series against IUP. First pitch is set for 1 p.m.

Game One

Blake Hinson’s single in the bottom of the second inning started a two-out rally, while Carlos Amezquita singled to keep the inning going. Chase Hudson’s three-run homer to left put the Braves ahead 3-1.

Harrison Pontoli’s fifth-inning three-RBI double for IUP tied the score at 4, while the Crimson Hawks would score two more unearned runs to take a 6-4 lead.

In the seventh, UNCP’s Joey Rezek singled up the middle, stole second, and would come around to knot the score at 6 on a Jake Bradley RBI single. Amezquita would follow with a 2-run blast to give the Braves the lead for good at 8-6.

An inning later, Morgan Padgett started the Braves’ scoring with a pinch-hit two-run single before Bradley added an RBI single of his own. Will Hood added an RBI double, while Hudson put it away with his second three-run blast of the game to make it 15-6.

Hudson hit two homers and totaled seven RBIs for the Braves, Hinson had three hits and scored three runs and Amezquita had three hits with a homer, two steals and two RBIs. Jake Inman (2-0) went 4 2/3 innings on the mount, allowing one earned run on five hits with three strikeouts, earning the win.

Davin Landers had three hits with a run and Pontoli had three RBIs for IUP. Addison Clymer (0-1) took the loss.

Game Two

Hood led off the Braves’ third inning with a solo blast, while Hinson laced an RBI double and would come around to score on a wild pitch to give the Black & Gold a 3-2 lead.

In the sixth, Michael Dolberry II deposited a ball to left field to make it 7-3, before Hinson would add a 2-run homer of his own to stretch the lead to 9-3. Kody O’Connor got in on the home run party with a 2-run blast, with Rezek providing the fourth and final round tripper of the inning to make it 12-3.

Hinson, Jacob Smith, and Dolberry each provided RBI singles in the seventh, while O’Connor, Hood, and Bradley added run-scoring doubles to push the lead to 19-3.

Hinson had another three-hit game with a double, a home run, four runs and four RBIs. Dolberry had six hits with a double and a homer and drove in five runs, and O’Connor had four hits with a double and a homer to drive in four. Hood had three hits, with two doubles and a homer, and three RBIs. Spencer Ledford (2-0) pitched five innings allowing one earned run on four hits with six strikeouts, while Will Harris pitched the final four innings, allowing no runs on three hits with four strikeouts, to earn his first save of the season.

Ricardo Aponte had a hit and two RBIs for IUP, while David Kessler had two hits and a run. Jake Black (0-1) was the losing pitcher.