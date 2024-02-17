ST. PAULS — A fast start helped the St. Pauls girls basketball team get things going and keep it rolling, with the Bulldogs taking down Midway 67-19 Friday. With the win, St. Pauls and Fairmont each have a share of the Southeastern Athletic Conference title for the second straight season.

“That’s big man, to be honest with you,” St. Pauls coach Jaymar Thompson said. “We were talking about it the other day, that’s five years in a row, either winning it or sharing the title. That’s what we expect around here so it’s a big moment for us.”

“It means a lot be co-champions, it means a lot to us because we had a slow start at first and just keeping up the pace, not letting it get in our head and keeping each other encouraged,” Bulldogs guard Zhariana Shipman said.

The Bulldogs (16-4, 9-1 Southeastern) started things off in a positive way wasting no time jumping out to a 14-2 lead and held the Raiders (11-10, 4-6 Southeastern) to just four points in the first quarter as the Bulldogs held the 18-4 lead after one complete. The defense for the Bulldogs continued into the second quarter as they outscored the Raiders 20-6 to take a 38-10 lead into the locker room at halftime.

“We’ve been really focusing on defense, so they went out and proved they wanted to play, hard nose defense, and they went out a displayed a good quarter on the defensive side,” Thompson said. “Just trying to separate and make sure we go into the conference tournament on a good note on the defensive side.”

The Bulldogs kept the hot streak and momentum going in to the second half, keeping the foot on the gas while still holding that strong defense on Midway. Another explosive third quarter pushed the lead for St. Pauls to 56-17 heading into the fourth quarter. The Bulldogs out scored the Raiders 11-2 the rest of the game to secure the win at home.

“We needed to finish the season strong, it was senior night, so we wanted to send our seniors out on a high note,” Thompson said. “They’ve had remarkable careers, so I just wanted to send them out on a high note.”

Shipman led the way for the Bulldogs finishing with 25 points, Jashontae Harris followed with 20 points, Ava Monroe finished the night with nine points and Nathalie Serrano had five points.

“Getting the ball up the court, shooting the ball, trying to get shots up and get’em falling and just being consistent,” Shipman said. “We just have a connection. We got that bond; it starts in practice and then translates in the game.”

The Bulldogs will get ready for their conference tournament starting next week.

“It’s playoff-style regardless of winning, win and keep going or lose and you’re back home,” Thompson said. “So were working our mindset around the playoff style. We gotta keep winning so we kind of peak at the right time.”

Fairmont tops Clinton to share title

The Fairmont girls basketball team won 42-32 Friday at Clinton to earn its part of the shared conference title alongside St. Pauls.

Fairmont (21-3, 9-1 Southeastern) also became the first Robeson County girls team in recent history with consecutive 21-win regular seasons.

Taniya Simms led the Golden Tornadoes with 17 points and 10 rebounds, Miah Smith had 10 points, 10 steals and four assists and Niah Smith had seven points and six assists.

Fairmont and St. Pauls each earned byes to the semifinals in the conference tournament in the six-team league.

St. Pauls boys pull away to top Midway

The St. Pauls boys basketball team picked up a hard-fought win over the Midway Raiders Friday night at home in a Southeastern matchup. After starting as a back-and-forth battle in the first half, the game went on to see the Bulldogs fend off the Raiders for a 69-42 win.

“I thought it was a good win for us, it was a two-point game going in the second half, going into the second half we made some adjustments at halftime,” St. Pauls coach Corey Thompson said. “Guys responded and we just needed more energy. I thought the first half they (Midway) played harder than we did, and it showed on the score.”

The Bulldogs (11-13, 4-6 Southeastern) started the game off on a 9-2 run before the Raiders (12-9, 3-7 Southeastern) battled back and cut the Bulldogs lead in half with St. Paul taking the 11-7 lead into the second quarter. The Bulldogs and Raiders would continue to trade basket for basket as the Bulldogs pushed their lead out before the Raiders cut the lead down to two from a Ke’Mari McNeil jumper as time expired in the first half to make it 24-22.

“We talked about taking care of the ball, making those adjustments in the full court press and keeping the guys in front of us instead of reaching and gambling,” Corey Thompson said.

The Bulldogs started the second half off on a 6-0 run to extend their lead to 30-22 halfway through the third quarter, from there they would extend their lead to a 10-point advantage as they took a 42-32 lead into the fourth. The Bulldogs offense came alive once more outscoring the Raiders 19-5 in the fourth to close out the win.

“Midway didn’t back down, they’re a good team and they brought the aggressiveness, and I thought our guys responded. We gotta keep our composure a little bit better down the stretch but I’m proud of the guys,” Corey Thompson said.

Leading the Bulldogs in scoring was Markeon Fletcher with 22 points. Tykeem Oxendine, and Tyson Thompson each had 11 points on the night, Chris Bryant finished with eight points and Theo Setzer had six.

“Just the play the coach set up for us to run, getting open shots. Coach told us at halftime to slow down, stay on the pressure,” Fletcher said. “They (Midway) were just playing really scrappy in the first half, then trying to pressure the ball and force the turnover.”

The Bulldogs will get ready for their conference tournament starting next week.

“This is March Madness for high school, win to move on, lose you go home,” Corey Thompson said. “One game at a time. It’s postseason all teams are 0-0, we just gotta come out and take one game at a time and can’t overlook anybody.”