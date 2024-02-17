CLINTON — The Fairmont boys basketball team defeated Clinton handily in a 66-36 decision Friday, clinching a share of the Southeastern Athletic Conference regular-season championship with West Bladen.

West Bladen defeated Red Springs 70-35 Friday, meaning both the Golden Tornadoes and the Knights finished at 9-1 in the Southeastern.

Fairmont (19-4, 9-1 Southeastern) took a 12-9 lead over Clinton (8-14, 0-10 Southeastern) after one quarter and led 22-17 at halftime. A 25-10 third-quarter advantage blew it open for Fairmont, who led 47-27 at the end of the period and then outscored the Dark Horses 19-9 in the fourth.

Josiah Billings scored 12 points with 15 rebounds for the Golden Tornadoes in Friday’s win; Landon Cummings had 11 points, Damajah McRae scored 10 points with 10 steals and Kaiden Filmore also tallied 10 points.

In other local action Friday, Red Springs’ girls earned a 51-46 win over West Bladen.