Pinecrest Country Club news

The fourth annual Tee Up Against Sexual Violence presented by the Robeson County Rape Crisis Center will be held March 2. For information or to register a team or player contact Sheila Beck at 910-374-0433.

The Giving Gift of Love tournament will be held at Pinecrest on March 16. Please contact Pearl Deese at 910-240-0205 for more information.

The 20th annual John P. Williamson Memorial Golf Tournament to benefit the Robeson County Humane Society, presented by Robeson County Commissioner Tom Taylor, will be held on March 23. Contact Donnie Douglas for more information at 910-374-9317 or 910-738-6541.

Bob Antone and Larry Lynn Locklear were the winners of this week’s Pinecrest Senior Shootout with a 68, two strokes ahead of runners-up Cliff Nance and Knocky Thorndyke. Danny McPhaul and Greg Harris shot 78 and won the first flight in a scorecard playoff over Jerry Long and James Locklear. Closest to the flag winners were Bobby Benton, Bob Antone and Bucky Beasley.

The next Pinecrest Senior Shootout will be played Thursday with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.

Top rounds posted last week include: Scott Benton with a 72, Nick Lowry 74, David Lowery 75, Phillip Wallwork 75, Greg Lane 75, Brian Taylor 78, Roy Williamson 79 and Larry McNeill 80.

Fairmont Golf Club news

Fairmont Golf Club will host a Texas Scramble Tournament on Saturday, March 16 with a 11 a.m. shotgun start. This will be a four-person Texas Scramble format with an entry fee of $45 for members and $50 for non-members, which includes all golf fees, plus a meal before and after play. Call the pro shop at 910-628-9931 to sign up.

The next Senior Shootout will be played Tuesday morning with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

Scotland Regional Hospice to hold annual golf tournament

Scotland Regional Hospice, a non-profit hospice provider, is gearing up to host its annual golf tournament. This highly anticipated event, now in its 38th year, will be held on April 30 and May 1 at Scotch Meadows Country Club in Laurinburg.

This year’s tournament is proudly sponsored as always by Golf Pride, a well-known international brand with ties to Laurinburg dedicated to golf innovation and technology. With their support, Scotland Regional Hospice is able to organize a top-notch event that not only provides a fun golfing experience but also generates substantial funds for patient and family care. In fact, last year’s tournament raised an impressive $159,220, contributing to the charity’s overall tally of over $4.5 million.

The tournament is divided into two separate days, each functioning as an independent competition. Players have the flexibility to participate on either day or even both days if they desire. The shotgun start for both days is scheduled for noon. With the support of many area restaurants and volunteers, lunch and beverages will be provided to all golfers and sponsors, ensuring that everyone remains energized and hydrated throughout the day.

In-game challenges include a putting-for-cash challenge for $5,000 and a hole-in-one challenge for a car. Longest putt, closest to the pin and hit the green challenges will also be held, and a new highlight will be the rifle ball launcher on the 15th hole.

Furthermore, the tournament’s popular silent auction will be open throughout both days, providing an opportunity to bid for a range of coveted items. The auction typically features around 300 items, including vacation getaways, top-of-the-line golf equipment, exquisite artwork, sports memorabilia as well as restaurant and retail gift certificates.

A closing ceremony held May 1 will include dinner, live music, a raffle and games.

For sponsor, golfer and volunteer opportunities, please visit scotlandhospice.org or call 910-276-7176.

