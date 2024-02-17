Pinecrest Country Club news
The fourth annual Tee Up Against Sexual Violence presented by the Robeson County Rape Crisis Center will be held March 2. For information or to register a team or player contact Sheila Beck at 910-374-0433.
The Giving Gift of Love tournament will be held at Pinecrest on March 16. Please contact Pearl Deese at 910-240-0205 for more information.
The 20th annual John P. Williamson Memorial Golf Tournament to benefit the Robeson County Humane Society, presented by Robeson County Commissioner Tom Taylor, will be held on March 23. Contact Donnie Douglas for more information at 910-374-9317 or 910-738-6541.
Bob Antone and Larry Lynn Locklear were the winners of this week’s Pinecrest Senior Shootout with a 68, two strokes ahead of runners-up Cliff Nance and Knocky Thorndyke. Danny McPhaul and Greg Harris shot 78 and won the first flight in a scorecard playoff over Jerry Long and James Locklear. Closest to the flag winners were Bobby Benton, Bob Antone and Bucky Beasley.
The next Pinecrest Senior Shootout will be played Thursday with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.
Top rounds posted last week include: Scott Benton with a 72, Nick Lowry 74, David Lowery 75, Phillip Wallwork 75, Greg Lane 75, Brian Taylor 78, Roy Williamson 79 and Larry McNeill 80.
Fairmont Golf Club news
Fairmont Golf Club will host a Texas Scramble Tournament on Saturday, March 16 with a 11 a.m. shotgun start. This will be a four-person Texas Scramble format with an entry fee of $45 for members and $50 for non-members, which includes all golf fees, plus a meal before and after play. Call the pro shop at 910-628-9931 to sign up.
The next Senior Shootout will be played Tuesday morning with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.
Send all golf news to Chris Stiles at cstiles@www.robesonian.com.