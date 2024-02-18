GREENSBORO — Three Lumberton High School wrestlers won individual state championships and the Pirates girls won the team championship at the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s State Championships Saturday in Greensboro.

Lumberton boys Jackson Buck and Travelian Hall and Pirates girl Wyntergale Oxendine each won the championship in their respective divisions.

Buck won the 190-pound title with a first-round pin of Athens Drive’s Zaid Marjan in the championship match. Buck completed an undefeated season and is the first Lumberton wrestler to place at states three times after a third-place finish in 2022 and a second-place finish last year.

Hall won the title at 106 with a forfeit in the championship match after his opponent failed to make weight Saturday morning.

Oxendine won the 235-pound state title in the girls division with a second-round pin of Havelock’s Nyema George. She also finished an undefeated season, with a pin in every contested match.

The Pirates’ girls team championship comes in the first officially sanctioned girls state championship; the Pirates, though, also won the team championship at last year’s NCHSAA Girls Invitational. Lumberton finished with 77 points ahead of runner-up Jack Britt with 69.

Lumberton’s boys team finished second in the team standings, with 96 points, behind team champion Davie County.

Lumberton previously had one individual state champion in its history, Mario McDuffie in 2003; he is also the only previous state champion from Robeson County.

Lumberton’s Teresa Canady lost the championship match in the girls 114-pound division to East Rowan’s Leah Edwards, while Purnell Swett’s Devon Connor lost in the 4A boys 126-pound final to Mallard Creek’s Cameron Stinson.

This is developing story. Additional coverage is still to come on robesonian.com and in Wednesday’s print edition.