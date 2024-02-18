PEMBROKE — The UNC Pembroke women’s basketball team picked up a huge win over the Francis Marion Patriots in a big Conference Carolinass matchup Saturday, as a back-and-forth game for the most part saw the Braves rally late to come from behind and win the Battle of I-95 matchup 54-49.

“We kind of got a little bit more aggressive offensively,” UNCP coach John Haskins said. “We attacked a little bit more in transition and we were trying to run some sets where we could go downhill and try to get to the rim and that turned the game around at the free throw line. Then got some big stops and gave them a couple different looks at times, it might not have got us the ball, but it milked some time off the clock in those important possessions.”

The Patriots (17-7, 12-3 CC) started the game off on a 9-3 run before the Braves (19-6, 13-2 CC) managed to battle back and with the help of a Lillian Flantos 3-pointer the Braves took an 11-9 lead with 4:49 to go in the first quarter. The Braves used that momentum to take a 15-13 lead heading into the second quarter.

Trailing 19-16 halfway through the second quarter the Patriots tied the game right back up with a 3-pointer of their own. From there both offenses woke up and it quickly turned into a basket-for-basket type game as time winded down in the first half. Francis Marion held the 30-27 lead heading into the locker room.

The scoring slowed down to start the second half and it continued as the quarter went on as the Patriots held the 32-31 lead with less than five minutes to go in the third. The Patriots then sparked an 8-2 run to close out the quarter and take a 40-33 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Braves responded right away with a run of their own to cut the Patriots lead down to 44-41 thanks to an 8-4 run. Trailing 45-44 the Braves kept their momentum going out of a timeout and with the Jones Center coming alive the Braves eventually took the lead 51-48 with less than a minute to go. A few insurance free throws for the Braves helped secure them the win in the end.

“Get the ball inbounds and to somebody that can make free throws,” Haskins said. “We have a lot of good players that can make those important free throws. So, we feel good when we’ve got the lead late in the game.”

Kalaya Hall led the way for the Braves finishing with 18 points, seven rebounds and one assist. Zaria Clark followed with 12 points, four rebounds and two assists. Courtney Smith finished the afternoon with eight points, two rebounds and one assist. Flantos and Aniah McManus each had seven points.

“I think just not shying away from being aggressive and then making free throws cause at Francis Marion we missed a lot of free throws, so just being focused and staying aggressive and reacting to what they gave us,” Hall said.

The Braves will start a two-game road trip on Wednesday when they travel to take on the Mount Olive Trojans. The women’s game will tipoff at 5 p.m. followed by the men’s game at 7 p.m.