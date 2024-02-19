Purnell Swett’s Iyanna Crawford stands on the podium after finishing in sixth place in the girls 132-pound state tournament Saturday in Greensboro.

Lumberton’s Matthew Foil stands on the podium after finishing in third place in the 4A 157-pound state tournament Saturday in Greensboro.

Lumberton’s Janya Rolland stands on the podium after finishing in third place in the girls 185-pound state tournament Saturday in Greensboro.

Lumberton’s James Ellison stands on the podium after finishing in third place in the 4A 175-pound state tournament Saturday in Greensboro.

Purnell Swett’s Iyanna Crawford, left, wrestles in a 132-pound consolation-round match against East Davidson’s Danielle Dennis, right, during the NCHSAA state championships Saturday in Greensboro.

Lumberton’s Janya Rolland, left, wrestles in the 185-pound third-place match against South Central’s Amy Gilliams, right, during the NCHSAA state championships Saturday in Greensboro.

Lumberton’s Matthew Foil, top, wrestles in a 157-pound consolation-round match against Pinecrest’s Dallin Newcomer, bottom, during the NCHSAA state championships Saturday in Greensboro.

Lumberton’s James Harper, top, wrestles in a 175-pound consolation-round match against South Iredell’s Sam Harper, bottom, during the NCHSAA state championships Saturday in Greensboro.

The Lumberton boys wrestling team takes a group picture after finishing in second place in the team competition at the NCHSAA State Championships Saturday in Greensboro. In the front row, from left, are individual state champions Jackson Buck and Travelian Hall. In the back row, from left, are assistant coach Mykya Kerns, head coach James Bell, Matthew Foil, Jalen Terry-Winston, James Ellison and assistant coach Teague Little.

GREENSBORO — Wrestling is among the most individual of all sports, with one man or woman facing their opponent head to head for those six minutes.

But when several talented and hard-working individuals get together under the banner of one team, not only can they collectively make each other better, but they can accomplish great things as a unit.

Lumberton’s girls wrestling team took four wrestlers to the North Carolina High School Athletic Association State Championships last weekend in Greensboro — less than some other teams in the field — but the individual success of those four added up to a team championship for the Pirates.

“That’s a testament to all those girls that have been working — those three that have been working for three years and Janya (Rolland’s) work in effort in just the one year.”

Lumberton finished atop the team standings with 77 points, ahead of second-place Jack Britt with 69 and third-place Havelock with 62.

Lumberton became the team champion of the first officially-sanctioned girls state championships, while at the same time winning a second-straight team state championship; the NCHSAA previously held a Girls Invitational separate from the State Championships event, and Lumberton also took the team title at that event last year.

“Two times — just amazing,” Pirates senior Wyntergale Oxendine said. “It just shows how hard our coaches put in the work to make sure our program stands out from everybody else’s program; even though we only had four girls come (to states), we still got the state champ, even though all these other teams have multiple girls.”

The Pirates’ team title comes on the strength of a first-, second- and third-place finisher in their respective individual tournaments.

Oxendine (38-0) pinned all four of her state tournament opponents, claiming the 235-pound state title with a championship-match pin of Havelock’s Nyema George.

Teresa Canady (43-4) reached the tournament final at 114 with three pins before she was pinned by East Rowan’s Leah Edwards.

For more on Oxendine's title and Canady's runner-up finish, see the related story here.

Janya Rolland (38-11) was just as key to the team’s result, overcoming a first-round loss at 185 to win five consolation-round matches and finish the tournament in third place.

“This is her only year of wrestling, and she just came in and she’s naturally competitive,” Lumberton coach James Bell said. “Anytime she’s taken a loss, you can tell she doesn’t lose focus, she really starts to dial it in and she knows that she can’t lose another one, and that’s what she did. She wrestled great. She didn’t have an easy road coming back from that first loss; it didn’t really break her spirit, she came back that next day and got after it.”

In Rolland’s third-place match against South Central’s Amy Gilliams, Rolland scored a point to tie the match with just seconds left in the final round on a stalling call, then won by 7-3 decision in overtime.

“It was a battle, but it’s a mind thing,” Rolland said. “My coaches always told me keep wrestling, stay in the position, and that’s what I did.”

Lumberton’s Kylie Brigman also scored points for the Pirates in her tournament run at 120; she lost in the consolation second round after a quarterfinals loss to eventual state champion Bailey Nimer from Mount Pleasant.

The team title is the result of all four wrestlers’ efforts, coming together to accumulate enough points collectively to claim the trophy.

“I have my best friend Wyntergale; she’s with me and she received her state title, and I was bawling after her match, but I’m really proud of her,” Canady said. “I’m really proud of all my teammates; Janya, first year, placing third, and Kylie, she had a tough tournament but she did very well with her bracket. And I’m really proud.”

Pirates boys take 2nd

Behind two state champions and two third-place finishers, the Lumberton boys team finished in second in the team standings once competition was completed on Saturday.

“A lot of these guys, they’ve been wrestling for four, five, six years including some of the younger ones, since they were probably sixth, seventh grade,” Bell said. “This is the cherry on top to their hard work and the amount of time they’ve put in outside of wrestling season to get to this point. They’re getting the rewards now.”

Jackson Buck (53-0) completed an undefeated season with a 4A state championship at 190, pinning Athens Drive’s Zaid Marjan in the tournament final. Travelian Hall (42-10) won the 106-pound title in a championship-match forfeit when his opponent did not make weight Saturday morning. For more on Buck and Hall’s titles, see the related story here.

“Congratulations to all of us Lumberton wrestlers,” Hall said. “We did our part, we made history, we made a statement in the state tournament. We did what we needed to do baby, and that was to stand on business.”

While Buck and Hall were the biggest points earners for the Pirates boys, third-place runs by Matthew Foil at 157 and James Ellison at 175 solidified the Pirates’ strong team finish.

Foil (53-6) rebounded from Friday’s semifinal loss to eventual state champion Eli Murray of Lake Norman to win twice on Saturday, including a 6-2 decision in the third-place match against Apex Friendship’s Augustus Elliott.

In his fourth states appearance, Foil posted a career-best finish, topping a fourth-place result last year.

“I came back on the back side, had the right mindset and I got it done,” Foil said. “I improved, one place higher (than last year), and I finished my senior year on a win. It’s a good way to leave it off, although I didn’t achieve the main goal of being a state champ, but I think I did pretty good work.”

Ellison (56-3) set the Lumberton single-season wins record in his third-place showing; the junior lost in the semifinals Friday before two wins on Saturday, beating Weddington’s Luke Shipley by 11-7 decision in the third-place match.

“The past two years I’ve had a first-round loss; I feel a lot better about this tournament,” said Ellison, who placed for the first time in his third states appearance. “Obviously I didn’t finish in the place I wanted to, but it’s a huge improvement from the past two years.”

Lumberton’s Jalen Terry-Winston (43-4) also won a first-round match at 285 before losing his next two matches.

During the tournament, Lumberton’s coaching staff was also recognized as the 2023 Coaching Staff of the Year by the North Carolina Wrestling Coaches Association. The staff includes head coach Bell and assistants Teague Little and Lauren Little.

Connor, Crawford represent Purnell Swett well

Purnell Swett’s Devon Connor reached the 126-pound 4A boys final, where he lost to Mallard Creek’s Cameron Stinson; the 19 points earned by Connor gave the Rams a 31st-place finish in the 4A boys team standings. For more on Connor’s individual tournament, see the related story here.

Iyanna Crawford finished sixth for the Lady Rams at 132, but showed guts through the final match she competed in in the tournament. After Friday’s semifinal loss, Crawford faced East Davidson’s Danielle Dennis in the consolation semifinals Saturday morning; Crawford injured her shoulder in the second round of the bout, and fought through evident pain through the rest of the match, which she ultimately lost by a 4-0 decision. She then medically forfeited the fifth-place match.

“Like coach said, it’s mostly up here (in your head), you’ve got to control it; it’s not mostly about how strong you are, it’s mental and you’ve just got to get through it,” Crawford said. “I didn’t want to break. I wrestled through it, even though I lost. I think I wrestled tough overall.”

“She wrestled and she didn’t quit,” Purnell Swett coach Rashad Saunders said. “She wanted to keep fighting and just keep going, so it was really good, so I’m really proud of her for doing that.”

Crawford placed at states for the second-straight year after a third-place showing last year.

“The tournament was way tougher than last year,” Crawford said. “It was really tough; all my opponents, it lasted three periods and I had to work for the win.”

Savanah Oxendine won one consolation-round match for Purnell Swett at 165, and the Rams finished 54th in the team standings with 12.5 points.

