PEMBROKE — The sixth-ranked UNC Pembroke wrestling team picked up a win over King in semifinal action, but was upended by second-ranked Lander in the championship match of the inaugural Conference Carolinas Men’s Wrestling Championship on Sunday on Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court.

The Black & Gold will now reset and focus on the NCAA Super Region II Championships on Saturday, March 2. The tournament will be hosted by Lander University inside Finis Horne Arena, with wrestling action set to begin at 10 a.m.

Scott Joll was named the tournament’s upper-weight Most Outstanding Wrestler after recording two wins via pinfall.

In the semifinal match against King, the Braves won 25-18. Fifth-ranked Logan Seliga got the Braves on the board first with a first-period pin in the 125-pound bout. After a Tornado pin at 133 pounds, the Black & Gold responded with five straight victories, including a major decision from fifth-ranked 149-pounder Jake Piccirilli, as well as another pin for Conference Carolinas Wrestler of the Year and top-ranked 174 pounder Scott Joll to stretch the lead to 25-6. King would take the final three bouts of the match.

Lander beat the Braves 29-9 in the championship match. The Bearcats jumped out to a 22-0 lead after six matches, but Joll picked up his 17th pin in the 174-pound bout to move to 26-0 on the season. Christopher Dickey picked up a thrilling 7-6 tiebreaker victory for the Braves, before the Bearcats would take the final two bouts.

UNCP men 2nd, women 3rd at CC Indoor Track Championships

The UNC Pembroke men’s and women’s track & field teams logged five event titles on Monday during the final day of the Conference Carolinas Indoor Track & Field Championships to help the men’s team take second place, with the women’s team placing third at the JDL Fast Track in Winston-Salem.

Carina Fiorucci highlighted the action on the women’s side, as the freshman broke the school record in the pole vault with a height of 3.40 meters. Freshman Moureen Kimaiyo followed up yesterday’s bronze medal in the 5000 meters by setting a meet record and taking first place in the 3000 meters on her way to being named Conference Carolinas Freshman of the Year.

On the men’s side, newcomer Braylon Brooks took gold in the 60-meter dash, also claiming Conference Carolinas Freshman of the Year laurels. Tayvon Callahan stood on top of the podium in the 60-meter hurdles, while also breaking the indoor school record in the event. Delsin Burkhart took gold in the 800 meters on his way to First-Team All-Conference recognition, while Cole Thomas was the champion in the pole vault. Ny’lon Fair-Steele took the bronze medal in the 60-meter dash, while Burkhart finished third in the one-mile run. Cedric Douglas placed third in the shot put to round out the podiums.

The top three finishers in each event final earn first, second, and third team All-Conference accolades.

Braves softball splits twin bill with Anderson

The UNC Pembroke softball team scored a run in four different innings, including a three-run fifth inning to defeat Anderson 6-1 in the opening contest on Monday at the UNCP Softball field. Anderson scored six runs in the second inning and limited UNCP to just two hits to defeat the hosts 6-0 in the back half of the doubleheader.

The Braves (5-10) are not 3-5 when playing at home and are 4-4 all-time against Anderson. The outcome for the Trojans (6-10) in the second game marked their first victory on the road this season.

The Braves’ key inning in game one came in the fifth, when MaKenna Sibbett tripled to center field and scored on a double from Jai Deese. Chloe Locklear lit up the scoreboard lit up the scoreboard with a two-run blast over the center field fence to give the Braves a 5-1 lead.

Summer Bullard (2-6) earned the win, going the distance with 12 strikeouts for the Braves. Chloe Locklear had two hits, with a double and a homer, and three RBIs, and MaKenna Sibbett had three hits including a double and a triple. Emma Eckhart hit a solo home run.

Ava Worthy and Hannah Whitaker had hits for the Trojans, while Carson Hobbs (0-2) took the loss.

In the nightcap, Anderson loaded the bases in the second inning after a walk and a pair of errors by UNC Pembroke. Maggie Nauck cleared the bases with a single to right field and would end up at third after a fielding error in right field. Jenna Davis singled up the middle to drive in a run and would steal second on the next pitch. Ava Worthy beat out an infield single followed by a two-run single to the left field gap from Hannah Whitaker to give the Trojans a 6-0 lead.

Kynley Brewer had a double and Jai Deese also recorded a hit for the Braves; Kinsley Sheppard (2-4) took the loss for UNCP.

Hannah Whitaker had two hits including a triple with two RBIs and Maggie Nauck had a hit and two RBIs for Anderson; Laken Maxwell (3-5) earned the win with 11 strikeouts in seven innings pitched.

The Braves will be back in action on Wednesday when they welcome Catawba to Pembroke for a non-conference doubleheader. First pitch of the twinbill is slated for 1 p.m. at the UNCP Softball Field. Admission is free.