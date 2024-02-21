FAYETTEVILLE — The Lumberton and Purnell Swett girls basketball teams were each eliminated from the United-8 Conference tournament with quarterfinal losses on Tuesday.

Fifth-seeded Lumberton lost 64-62 to fourth-seeded Seventy-First, the second straight time the Pirates (8-15) have lost to the Falcons (13-12) in an overtime game.

A tightly-contested game throughout was tied at 14-14 after the first quarter and 25-25 at halftime. Seventy-First took a 38-36 lead at the end of the third before the Pirates forced overtime with a 54-54 tie. The Falcons outscored the Pirates 10-8 in the extra session.

Charley Whitley scored a career-high 23 points for Lumberton and Gabby Locklear and Andrea Brown each scored 15 for the Pirates.

The Pirates, who are currently ranked 31st in the RPI for the 4A East Region, will wait to see if they are one of the 32 teams in that region to qualify for the state playoffs when brackets are released on Saturday. Seventy-First advances to face top-seeded Cape Fear in Thursday’s semifinals.

Sixth-seeded Purnell Swett took a 46-31 loss against third-seeded Jack Britt.

Jack Britt (18-5) took a 12-3 lead after the first quarter, led 20-12 at halftime and 37-28 at the end of the third.

Purnell Swett (6-19) will not qualify for the state playoffs, ending the Rams’ season. Jack Britt will face No. 2 South View in the semifinals on Thursday.