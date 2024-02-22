St. Pauls’ Jamir McMillan (3) drives towards the basket as Fairmont’s Tyrek Thompson, left, and Naishon Davis, right, defend during Wednesday’s Southeastern Athletic Conference tournament semifinal in Fairmont.

FAIRMONT — A frantic 25.8-second sequence to end Wednesday’s Fairmont-St. Pauls semifinal in the Southeastern Athletic Conference boys basketball tournament began by St. Pauls missing a free throw from a two-point deficit.

It ended with a blue mob chasing Tykeem Oxendine in celebration all around Fairmont’s Michael D. Baker Gymnasium.

The final stretch — which was continuous and took just those 25.8 seconds in real time — saw Markeon Fletcher put back the offensive rebound of the missed free throw to tie the game, Tyson Thompson block a Golden Tornadoes shot attempt at the other end, and Oxendine knocking down a buzzer-beating corner 3 as time expired and St. Pauls upset Fairmont 48-45.

“You’ve got so much action going on in that one segment,” St. Pauls coach Corey Thompson said. “You’ve got a missed free throw, you’ve got a putback, you’ve got Tyson walling up to block — there was just so much stuff that went on in that 20-something seconds, however long it was.”

Fourth-seeded St. Pauls (13-13) will face No. 2 West Bladen in the SAC tournament championship game at 8 p.m. Friday at Fairmont.

Oxendine’s game-winner came after Jamir McMillan — who hit a buzzer-beating 3 to beat Red Springs earlier this season, and now assisted on another — found the Bulldogs guard in the corner in transition off Tyson Thompson’s block. It was just the second made 3 of the game for the Bulldogs.

“(Tyson) passed it up to Jamir and Jamir had the presence of pitching it ahead, instead of listening to me, telling him to hold up,” Corey Thompson said. “And then Tykeem ran to the corner, and he’s just got ice in his veins, man, and when he shot it I knew it was already good.”

“I didn’t think I was going to make it, I was going to go get the rebound,” said Oxendine, who scored nine points with five rebounds. “But thank God it came through, went through.”

Tyson Thompson’s fourth and final block, which came with about 10 seconds left, prevented a potential go-ahead shot attempt by top-seeded Fairmont (19-5) from having any chance to fall.

“All night they were calling fouls, and I just put my hands up in the air and prayed they won’t call it,” said Tyson Thompson, who scored nine points with 14 rebounds.

Theophilus Setzer stepped up to the line for St. Pauls with 25.8 seconds left as Fairmont led 45-42. He made the first before missing the second; Fletcher was there with the pivotal game-tying putback as part of a team-high 13 points.

“Markeon just came and played,” Corey Thompson said. “Markeon is a kid that, he’s a senior, might have had some valleys during the season, but he’s really been stepping up for us throughout the year. I’m proud for him; he sat there and he battled to the end, and that’s what you want from your senior leadership.”

St. Pauls led 38-37 early in the fourth before a 6-0 run, led by two Xavier Johnson baskets, gave Fairmont a 43-38 lead with 2:27 left. Oxendine hit a pair of layups to pull St. Pauls within a point at 43-42; Issac McKellar hit a layup to give Fairmont a 45-42 lead with 1:27 to go, the last scoring before Setzer’s first free throw.

“We just didn’t want it. They wanted it, we didn’t. It was that simple; there’s no other way to explain it,” Fairmont coach Montrell McNair said. “On that free throw, we had an opportunity to pull a rebound and seal the game, and we didn’t pull the rebound; they fought and got the rebound and stuck it in, tied it up. … And then we came down and thought the time was out, left a guy open, and any time you leave a guy open they’ve got an opportunity to make the shot with nobody there.”

Fairmont, which had won seven straight games overall, won both regular-season meetings between the teams by 22 points, with an 80-58 victory on Jan. 19 and a 71-49 decision on Feb. 6.

But Corey Thompson convinced the Bulldogs that Wednesday’s tournament meeting could be different if the Bulldogs would simply follow his game plan.

“We just told them to give us a chance,” Corey Thompson said. “The two games before, we did it your way and got beat by 20-plus. Let’s try our way. I’m just glad the guys bought in and we just executed down the stretch.”

“Effort changed,” Oxendine said. “We were getting back on defense in transition; we were getting back, sprinting down the field, getting back.”

Landon Cummings led Fairmont with 19 points and had six rebounds. Isaac McKellar had eight points and four rebounds and Naishon Davis scored eight points; Josiah Billings grabbed 10 rebounds.

St. Pauls led 8-4 early before Fairmont took a 10-9 lead after the first quarter behind six Cummings points in the period.

Fairmont outscored St. Pauls 10-4 over the first four-plus minutes of the second quarter, including six of Davis’ points in the span, to take a 20-13 lead. St. Pauls clawed its way back to as close as two points and trailed the Golden Tornadoes 23-20 at halftime.

St. Pauls started the second half on a 7-0 run that featured two Fletcher baskets to take a 27-23 lead as Fairmont did not score for over five minutes to start the third quarter. But Cummings hit three baskets to help lead the Golden Tornadoes back to a 34-34 tie at the end of the quarter.

The Bulldogs will play for a third straight conference tournament championship on Friday, facing another team that swept them in the regular season in West Bladen.

“It doesn’t matter who it is, just for us to come to practice tomorrow and be prepared at practice and get ready for whoever our opponent is,” Corey Thompson said just after Wednesday’s game, before West Bladen had defeated Midway in the other semifinal. “Just get ready and execute the game plan. We’ve shown the guys that if we do it our way we’ll have a chance to be successful.”

While Fairmont’s conference tournament came to an abrupt end, the Golden Tornadoes still have games to play, with a likely home game in the state tournament to come on Tuesday — doing so with no more room for error.

“In the playoffs, you’ve just got to get some consistency six times and you’ll be state champions,” McNair said. “The way we played tonight did not look like state champions; we didn’t even look like we can compete for a state championship. We’ve got to get better. We’ve got time, we’ve got some days to get better, and I’m glad we’ve got that time to work on our consistency on the court. Because if you don’t have consistency in the playoffs you’re back (home) the first night.”

Lumberton boys advance to United-8 final

The Lumberton boys basketball team beat Jack Britt 49-43 in the United-8 Conference tournament semifinals to advance to a conference tournament final for the fourth straight season.

The second-seeded Pirates (18-8) will face top-seeded Seventy-First in the championship game for the third straight year; Seventy-First won each of the last two titles. The Pirates and Falcons are scheduled for an 8 p.m. tipoff on Friday at Seventy-First.

Dimetrious Jones led Lumberton with 15 points and had five rebounds; Jaiden Shephard scored 13 points with 13 rebounds and Amare Jones has 10 points, four rebounds and nine assists.

