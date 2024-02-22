MOUNT OLIVE — The 25th-ranked UNC Pembroke men’s basketball team scored 62 points in the paint and never trailed in the contest on the way to a 91-74 victory against Mount Olive on Wednesday inside Kornegay Arena.

The Braves (20-5, 14-2 CC) have now won their last four games and claimed the Conference Carolinas East Division Title following Wednesday’s victory. The Trojans (6-20, 5-11 CC) have now dropped their last five games and fall to 3-9 when playing at home.

UNC Pembroke scored the first six points of the game and would take a 10-4 lead with a fastbreak layup from Josh Berenbaum just three minutes into the action. Mount Olive cut its defict back to 16-14 with a jumper from Kennard Davis, but Josh Berenbaum’s layup pushed the UNCP lead out to 24-18 with 11:39 on the clock.

The Braves shot 55.9% from the floor in the first half and took a 39-26 advantage highlighted by back-to-back triples from Jamarvious Jones with three minutes left in the half. The Trojans used a bucket from Davis at the buzzer to send the teams to the locker rooms with the Braves leading 44-36.

A basket from Javonte Waverly cushioned the UNC Pembroke lead, 57-44, with 13:40 on the clock in the second half. Mount Olive continued to chip away at its deficit and used a 6-0 run to trail 57-50, but a fastbreak jumper from Bradlee Haskell extended the UNCP lead out to 65-54 with just under nine minutes remaining in regulation. The Braves shot 56.7% from the field during the frame and took their largest lead of the night, 91-72, after a made free throw from Nygell Verdier with 24 seconds remaining on the clock.

Elijah Cobb tallied a game-high 18 points on an 8-for-10 shooting night. The redshirt junior pulled down eight rebounds, has six assists, and a trio of blocks and steals.

Berenbaum finished with 16 after a 7-for-10 shooting night. The newcomer grabbed four rebounds in 22 minutes of action.

Bradlee Haskell added 13 points while JaJuan Carr chipped in a dozen points.

UNC Pembroke shot 56.3% from the field. It is the 11th time this season the Braves have shot at least 50.0% from the floor.

The Black & Gold did not trail during Wednesday’s victory.

UNCP registered a season-high 24 assists, seven of which came from Javonte Waverly.

The Braves held a 27-8 advantage with points in transition.

UNC Pembroke outscored Mount Olive 62-28 with points in the paint.

The Braves will hit the road for the final time this season on Saturday when they travel to Spartanburg, S.C., to lock horns with Converse. Tipoff is slated for 4 p.m. inside the Tom & Tracy Hannah Gym.