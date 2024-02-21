LAURINBURG — Rowland native Layla Nicolosi recently surpassed the 1,000-point mark for her high school basketball career at Scotland Christian Academy.

The 5-foot-5 senior point guard scored 28 points with five rebounds and 10 steals in the Saints’ 63-15 win over Maranatha Christian on Feb. 13.

Nicolosi, who is a member of the Lumbee Tribe, is averaging 23.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game in her senior season, helping lead the Saints to an 13-3 record. Her scoring average currently ranks 12th in North Carolina according to MaxPreps.

Nicolosi also plays soccer at Scotland Christian. She has been accepted to the honors college at UNC Pembroke and also hopes to play basketball with the Braves.