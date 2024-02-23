KINGSPORT, Tenn. — Mariel Mencia Martinez and Britta Schwengle both registered NCAA B Standard qualification times on the way to grabbing individual event titles, while the Braves put the cap on an impressive day with a big win in the 200-yard Freestyle Relay discipline, to highlight action at the Conference Carolinas Championships on Thursday.

Thursday’s performance positioned the Braves in second place with 265 points. Emmanuel leads the seven-team event with 291 points through Thursday’s events. Converse is in third with 158 points.

Mencia Martinez registered an NCAA B Standard qualifying mark in the preliminary and finals round of the 50-yard Freestyle on Thursday, and then touched ahead of the rest of the field in that discipline in the finals. Schwengle, likewise, tacked up an NCAA B Standard mark in the 500-yard Freestyle finals on the way to topping the rest of the field with a time of 5:02.49.

The quartet of newcomer Ketlyn Rodriguez Matos, Britta Schwengle, Rhyan Murphy, and Mariel Mencia Martinez edged out Emmanuel by 0.43 seconds took top honors in the 200-yard Freestyle Relay to close out the action on Thursday. The relay team also broke the school record in the event as well.

Friday’s action at the four-day event inside the Kingsport Aquatics Center will get underway at 10 a.m. with the preliminary rounds of the 400-yard Individual Medley.