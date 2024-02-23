FAIRMONT — All season long, they’ve been the two best girls basketball teams in the Southeastern Athletic Conference. The two best in Robeson County.

Friday night, all eyes will be on Michael D. Baker Gymnasium as they meet in a trophy game yet again.

Fairmont and St. Pauls will face off in the Southeastern tournament championship game at 6 p.m. Friday in Fairmont, the fourth meeting of the season between the cross-county foes, after each won in Thursday’s semifinal round. Fairmont beat Red Springs 52-20; St. Pauls defeated Clinton 65-27.

The teams split two regular-season conference meetings, ultimately each finishing 9-1 in the Southeastern and sharing the regular-season conference championship. Fairmont won the season’s first meeting, a 56-46 decision in the Robeson County Shootout championship on Dec. 23.

Fairmont also won 46-45 at home on Jan. 19; St. Pauls won 52-48 in overtime after a 16-point fourth-quarter comeback at home on Feb. 6.

“This is the game — I’m not going to sugarcoat it,” St. Pauls coach Jaymar Thompson said. “Robeson County Shootout is for bragging rights, but this right here is the conference, and being co-champions of the conference, we want this game. We’re going to try to do what we can and do what we need to do to get this game tomorrow.”

As if a conference tournament championship and bragging rights aren’t enough, the game will also determine the Southeastern’s top seed in the state playoffs. When two teams tie in the conference standings and remain tied after accounting for regular-season head-to-head, North Carolina High School Athletic Association rules state that a conference tournament meeting can be used as a tiebreaker for state playoff seeding purposes.

Fairmont coach Marcus Thompson, whose team has won two of the three previous meetings this season, wants his team to remain loose ahead of Friday’s game and treat it like any other game.

“I’ve been preaching it all year, just be consistent,” Marcus Thompson said. “We’re not focused on them, St. Pauls; we’re just focused on being consistent. They’re a team you’ve got to prepare for, just like you had to prepare for Red Springs, and what happens happens. This team has already outdone themselves to me, so just being consistent. They’re hot right now, so you’ve got to be hungry going against a hot team.”

St. Pauls has advanced to the conference tournament championship game in each of the last two seasons, falling to East Bladen in last year’s final. Fairmont reached a conference tournament championship game for the first time since 2006.

Fairmont shakes slow start to beat Red Springs

Thursday’s semifinal victory was ugly at times for Fairmont, but after struggling offensively for the first 19 minutes of the game the Golden Tornadoes came alive in the third quarter en route to the victory over the Red Devils.

“I think they relaxed a little more — not physically relaxed, I think they came out physically relaxed, but I think they relaxed more mentally, in a good way,” Marcus Thompson said. “That was really the ultimate change, thinking through the process and enjoying basketball, because it’s a fun sport.”

Top-seeded Fairmont (22-3) led 18-17 before outscoring fifth-seeded Red Springs (6-18) 34-3 over the final 13 minutes of the game.

“(It was) our energy on defense and us playing as a team,” Fairmont’s Taniya Simms said. “We first went out there and it was like everybody was playing for themselves and stuff, but then after halftime, (Zariyah Locklear) was talking about ‘we can’t get mad at each other’ and stuff, and we started playing as a group, so for her she helped us up and we thank her for that.”

The Golden Tornadoes closed the third quarter with a 17-1 run, featuring nine points from Simms, to take a 35-18 lead at the end of the period. Simms had scored one basket to that point, but finished with a game-high 16 points and had 14 rebounds.

“My role is rebounds and some points,” Simms said. “I just wanted to win, so the points really didn’t matter … after we came back after halftime it just slipped my mind, we just started playing ball, I just started playing my style of basketball.”

Simms and Miah Smith each scored five points in the fourth quarter, while Fairmont outscored Red Springs 17-2, holding the Red Devils without a field goal.

“When you don’t think about the (points), just play basketball, the points will come,” Marcus Thompson said. “I always tell people, we overlook assists, rebounding and steals; that’s the root of points. If you’re getting steals, you’re getting assists, you’re getting rebounds it means somebody’s scoring, whether it’s you or somebody else. But I think it was (Simms) stepping up and doing what she was supposed to do, and I feel like Miah stepped up and did what she was supposed to do. I think it was really just about relaxing and not overthinking the game.”

Both teams struggled offensively early; Fairmont led 5-0 after the first quarter and 9-0 before Red Springs scored its first basket on a Monica Washington bank shot with 5:43 left in the half. But the Red Devils hung around, outscoring the Golden Tornadoes 12-7 for the rest of the half behind seven points from Washington and five from Nakira Hunt, making it a 16-12 Fairmont lead at the break.

“They played immaculate in the first half,” said Tevonia Williams, Red Springs’ acting head coach in Tenisha McArthur’s absence. “They kind of let the referees get in their head, because they didn’t get the calls they were looking for, but I told them, you’ve got to play for yourself, you won’t always get that call. They kind of got in their own heads in the second half.”

After Hunt and Cabanna Wilkins each hit baskets, a Washington free throw pulled the Red Devils to the 18-17 deficit before Fairmont’s big run.

Miah Smith scored 10 points, five rebounds and eight steals for Fairmont, Zariyah Locklear had eight points, three assists and four steals, Niah Smith scored eight points with five assists and four steals and Jaliyah Stephens had six points and eight rebounds.

Washington led Red Springs with 10 points and eight rebounds and Hunt scored eight points.

Fairmont won its fourth straight game overall and the 12th in its last 13; the Golden Tornadoes beat Red Springs for the fourth time, all by 26-plus points.

Red Springs entered Thursday’s game at 33rd in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s RPI rankings for the 2A East Region, and while the Red Devils lost the game, facing a team with a high winning percentage such as Fairmont could help the Red Devils’ cause in that metric. At any rate, their playoff fate currently remains uncertain, with the NCHSAA set to release brackets on Saturday.

“We’re unsure right now, waiting to hear something,” Williams said. “Hopefully it’s not (the end) and we’ll get another chance to go out there and give it our all again. It’s almost like every game they get better, so who knows, we might have a chance with this playoff spot if we get it.”

Lady Bulldogs pull away from Clinton early

St. Pauls left little doubt from the early moments of its semifinal against Clinton that it would be advancing, reaching a double-digit lead just over three minutes in and cruising to the win over the Dark Horses.

“We’re just trying to continue to — we’re playing good basketball at the right time, so what we’re worrying about is us,” Jaymar Thompson said. “I feel confident that as long as we’re playing our style of basketball, we’ll be alright. … Now that we’re in a little rhythm, we’re hitting our stride at the right time.”

It was Davis who was a breakout star of the night for the second-seeded Bulldogs (17-4), scoring seven points as the Bulldogs built their lead early, grabbing 18 rebounds, 14 of which came in the first half.

“I love knowing that I was being a big part, being a big X-factor during the game,” Davis said. “Knowing that tomorrow we’ve got a big game ahead of us, needing to execute, play as a team, share the ball in order to bring out the win for tomorrow.”

“She’s been making an impact the last couple of games,” Jaymar Thompson said. “There’s nothing like a big; if you’ve got a big that she specializes in rebounds, I’ll take it. Whatever she gives us offensively, I’ll take that as well. She’s coming along pretty good.”

Jashontae Harris scored 20 points with four rebounds, five assists and seven steals for the Bulldogs, Zhariana Shipman had 14 points with three steals and Ava Monroe scored 13 points with five steals.

St. Pauls led 14-4 after a Harris basket with 4:42 left in the first quarter and extended its game-opening run to 23-6 less than six minutes into the game. The Bulldogs led 26-11 at the end of the first quarter behind eight points from Harris and six each from Davis and Shipman in the period.

The Bulldogs extended the lead to 41-16 by halftime and reached the 40-point-lead threshold for a running clock by the late moments of the third quarter; St. Pauls took a 61-21 lead to the fourth.

Janiya Mosley scored seven points for Clinton and Ava Williford had five points and five rebounds.

St. Pauls earned its ninth consecutive win; the Bulldogs have beaten Clinton by 30 points or more in all seven meetings since the schools became Southeastern foes.

Sports editor Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected]. You can follow him on X/Twitter at @StilesOnSports.