FAYETTEVILLE — The Seventy-First boys basketball team came out hot and got things rolling when it faced off with Lumberton in the United-8 Conference tournament championship Friday night, with the Falcons defeating the Pirates 79-57 to beat Lumberton in the tournament final for the third straight year.

“You know, a game like this, their experienced, their guys came out the gate making plenty of shots, creating a lot of open opportunities,” Lumberton coach Bryant Edwards said. “They had guys like (DeAndre) Nance, he hit six 3s all year and hit six in one half tonight. So kudos to him, kudos to them, they came out and punched us in the mouth and we just couldn’t recover.”

The top-seeded Falcons (23-2) started to get hot early, and fired on all cylinders putting together a 10-0 run to push their lead out to 12-5. Seventy-First closed things out in the first with another run to take a 27-12 lead into the second quarter.

The Falcons kept things rolling in the second quarter continuously extending their lead, but the second-seeded Pirates (18-9) weren’t going away. chipping away possession after possession and eventually finding themselves down 13 points at the half with the Falcons taking a 43-30 lead into the locker room.

The Falcons in the second half took control of the game for good, pushing their lead with a 61-42 lead in the third quarter. The Pirates kept coming and trailed 68-50 with less than five minutes left, the Falcons put together a scoring run to close out the game.

“We got a lot of young guys on our team, and it showed,” Edwards said. “That was the first time a lot of them had been in that situation and played on that type of stage. We’ve been in this game for the past four years, so this is the fifth year, and we haven’t come out on top. So that’s one thing you know I’d like to do in my time at Lumberton. We just haven’t done it yet.”

Dimetrious Jones led the way for the Pirates with 16 points, Jaiden Shephard followed with 15 points, Brady Chavis finished the night with 13 points and Nakoma Scott had 10 points.

For the Falcons they were led in scoring by DeAndre Nance with 36 points, Jacquez Foster followed with 14 points, Mylon Campbell had eight points, Julian Wilkerson with seven points.

“We got some identity issues right now,” Edwards said. “First time one of my teams in 10 years has had that problem. So, we got some issues to sort out and I think we’ll get’em solved before Tuesday.”

Both teams will get ready for the North Carolina High School Athletic Association state playoffs in their respective brackets with the first round set for Tuesday. Seventy-First will be a high seed in the 3A East Regional, while the Pirates are the United-8’s automatic 4A qualifier and will also earn a high seed.