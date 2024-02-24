Members of the Fairmont boys basketball team accept the trophy for the Golden Tornadoes’ regular-season Southeastern Athletic Conference championship after the conference tournament championship game Friday in Fairmont. Pictured in the front row, from left, are Fairmont players Damajah McRae, Tyrek Thompson and Gabriel Washington. In the back row, from left, are Robeson County Board of Education members Vonta Leach and John Simmons.

St. Pauls’ Tyson Thompson (23) follows through on a pass over West Bladen’s Tylik McCall (4) during Friday’s Southeastern Athletic Conference tournament championship in Fairmont.

FAIRMONT — St. Pauls did a lot of things that an underdog has to do to win Friday. The Bulldogs controlled the pace, kept their opponent contained offensively and got a big night from one of their stars.

But the Bulldogs didn’t execute quite well enough, both down the stretch of regulation and then in the extra session, and West Bladen escaped St. Pauls’ upset bid with a 37-31 overtime win in the Southeastern Athletic Conference boys basketball tournament final.

“They just came down the stretch and they executed and we didn’t,” St. Pauls coach Corey Thompson said. “We talked about before the game that they’re a team of patience, so they’re not going to rush nothing. They kind of got some traps against us, and early on we kind of struggled with that. But I thought our guys played well in spurts; we just didn’t finish down the stretch like we’re supposed to.”

A game played at a slow pace throughout went to overtime tied at 29-29 after 22 total points were scored in the first half.

Fourth-seeded St. Pauls (13-14) opened the overtime scoring with a putback by Tyson Thompson with 2:44 left in the period, taking a 31-29 lead. But second-seeded West Bladen (23-1), who shared the regular-season conference championship with Fairmont before winning the tournament title Friday, finished on an 8-0 run.

Chase Williams put back his own miss to tie the game at 31-31 with 2:18 left in overtime and a Jackson Pait runner gave the Knights a 33-31 lead at the 1:29 mark. Hezekiah Adams made it a four-point lead with a layup with 48 seconds to go, and after some missed scoring chances by the Bulldogs, Williams scored as time expired for the final six-point margin.

St. Pauls led 23-20 going to the fourth quarter; the Bulldogs got just two baskets in the final eight minutes of regulation — both 3s from Tykeem Oxendine.

The first came after West Bladen had taken the lead — its first since 5-4 — on a Pait 3, and Oxendine answered for a 26-25 Bulldogs advantage at the 5:31 mark.

Then, after a four-minute stretch with no scoring, a layup by Pait and a dunk by Williams gave West Bladen a 29-26 lead with 31 seconds left; Oxendine then hit a 30-footer to tie the game with 10 seconds to go.

St. Pauls, which was seeking its third consecutive conference tournament championship, held West Bladen to three first-half field goals, doing so with both strong defense and a slow tempo that limited possessions for both sides. West Bladen led 8-6 after the first quarter but managed just two second-quarter points, with St. Pauls taking a 12-10 halftime lead after Tyson Thompson hit a go-ahead basket with two seconds left in the second quarter.

“We knew they could play in the low 40s, and we’re comfortable playing that route too as well,” Corey Thompson said. “We just didn’t necessarily make some shots down the stretch, and then some key rebounds, some missed assignments on defense and they just took advantage of it.”

St. Pauls scored the first two baskets of the second half, from Markeon Fletcher and Oxendine, for a 16-10 lead; West Bladen got three straight baskets from Adams and a triple by Andre Moore to tie the game at 19-19 with 2:43 left in the third. Theophilus Setzer and Fletcher hit buckets to give St. Pauls its 23-20 lead when the quarter expired.

The game featured a dynamic post matchup between Williams and Tyson Thompson. Williams led West Bladen with 13 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks; Thompson scored 11 points with 16 rebounds and two blocks.

“Chase is a good player, they played against each other and played with each other this summer and stuff, so he’s familiar with him,” Corey Thompson said. “Chase is more experienced, but in the long run that’s going to help Tyson as far as getting better.”

Adams added 11 points and Pait netted 10 for the Knights; Oxendine scored eight for the Bulldogs.

St. Pauls is expected to earn an at-large bid into the 2A state playoffs when the North Carolina High School Athletic Association releases brackets on Saturday, and the Bulldogs are projected as a No. 24 seed in the 32-team 2A East Region field by HighSchoolOT. West Bladen is a projected No. 3 seed.

“There’s 32 teams in the 2A East that are getting the opportunity to play, so we should be fortunate to have the opportunity to play,” Corey Thompson said. “We’ve just got to come out and take a one game at a time approach and go from there, make our run from there.”

While St. Pauls could be said to be peaking at the right time — the Bulldogs have won four of their last five after a 9-13 start — Thompson also hopes they’ll learn a lesson from the finish of Friday’s game.

“(Peaking) is a plus, but at the end of the day, you can peak at the right time but you’ve still got to finish the game the right way, and I think we didn’t do that,” Corey Thompson said. “Missed assignments there, missed turnovers and the ballgame is totally different.”

