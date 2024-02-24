Thorndyke records double eagle

Knocky Thorndyke made a double-eagle on the 11th hole at Pinecrest Country Club during Thursday’s Senior Shootout.

Thorndyke’s second shot on the 484-yard par-5 came with a 5-wood. He was playing with Bob Antone, Joel Haskins and John Haskins.

Pinecrest Country Club news

The fourth annual Tee Up Against Sexual Violence presented by the Robeson County Rape Crisis Center will be held March 2. Prizes will be paid for first, second and third places and for the closest to the pin and longest drive. Cost is $60 per player or $240 per team. Mulligans are $5. The Rape Crisis Center operates to assist victimes and family members of sexual abuse; last year, the Center helped 134 victims with assistance for food, gas vouchers to get medical exams, motel stays and other items a victim may require. For information or to register a team or player contact Sheila Beck at 910-374-0433.

The Giving Gift of Love tournament will be held at Pinecrest on March 16. Please contact Pearl Deese at 910-240-0205 for more information.

The 20th annual John P. Williamson Memorial Golf Tournament to benefit the Robeson County Humane Society, presented by Robeson County Commissioner Tom Taylor, will be held on March 23. This tournament is quickly filling up; the first 60 paying teams are guaranteed a spot in the field. Contact Donnie Douglas for more information at 910-374-9317 or 910-738-6541.

Roy Williamson and Alton Hagans were the winners of this week’s Pinecrest Senior Shootout with a 63, one stroke ahead of runners-up Bob Antone and Knocky Thorndyke. Joe Locklear and Ronnie Chavis shot 76 and won the first flight in a scorecard playoff over Gene Harrison and Tim Locklear. Closest to the flag winners were Keith Cox, Alton Hagans and Al Wall.

The next Pinecrest Senior Shootout will be played Thursday with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.

Top rounds posted last week include: Ryan Bass with a 67, Danny Henderson 74, Nick Lowery 75, Greg Lane 75, Jeff Wishart 76, Chris Jackson 77, Bobby Campbell 77, Philip Wallwork 78, Jeff Slabe 78, Bob Antone 78, David Lowery Jr. 78, Pete Maynor 78 and Adrian Lowery 79 with an eagle on hole 15.

Fairmont Golf Club news

Fairmont Golf Club will host a Texas Scramble Tournament on Saturday, March 16 with an 11 a.m. shotgun start. This will be a four-person Texas Scramble format with an entry fee of $45 for members and $50 for non-members, which includes all golf fees, plus a meal before and after play. Call the pro shop at 910-628-9931 to sign up.

Bob Antone and Larry Lynn Locklear were the winners in this week’s Senior Shootout with a two-stroke victory over Tommy Lowry and James Smith. The second flight was won by Lee Hunt and Mike Graham with David Locklear and J.B. Lowry coming in second. Rick Rogers and Alton Hagans were the third-flight winners followed by Gene Brumbles and Bobby Benton who took second place. Bob Antone, Joe Locklear, Tommy Davis and Roy Williamson were closest to the pin winners.

The next Senior Shootout will be played Tuesday morning with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

Top rounds posted this week include: James Thompson with 71, Bert Thomas 72, Mitch Grier 73, Scott Benton 73, Tommy Davis 74, Randy Graham 74, Mike Connor 74, Joe Marks 74, Jeff Wishart 74, Greg Lane 75, Mike Graham 75, Donald Arnette 75, James Barron 75, David Miller 76, Chris Barfield 76, Brian Haymore 76, Joey Todd 76, Danny Glasscock 77, Tracey Hunt 77, Mark Madden 77, Tim Moore 78 and J.T. Powers 78.

Scotland Regional Hospice to hold annual golf tournament

Scotland Regional Hospice, a non-profit hospice provider, is gearing up to host its annual golf tournament. This highly anticipated event, now in its 38th year, will be held on April 30 and May 1 at Scotch Meadows Country Club in Laurinburg.

This year’s tournament is proudly sponsored as always by Golf Pride, a well-known international brand with ties to Laurinburg dedicated to golf innovation and technology. With their support, Scotland Regional Hospice is able to organize a top-notch event that not only provides a fun golfing experience but also generates substantial funds for patient and family care. In fact, last year’s tournament raised an impressive $159,220, contributing to the charity’s overall tally of over $4.5 million.

The tournament is divided into two separate days, each functioning as an independent competition. Players have the flexibility to participate on either day or even both days if they desire. The shotgun start for both days is scheduled for noon. With the support of many area restaurants and volunteers, lunch and beverages will be provided to all golfers and sponsors, ensuring that everyone remains energized and hydrated throughout the day.

In-game challenges include a putting-for-cash challenge for $5,000 and a hole-in-one challenge for a car. Longest putt, closest to the pin and hit the green challenges will also be held, and a new highlight will be the rifle ball launcher on the 15th hole.

Furthermore, the tournament’s popular silent auction will be open throughout both days, providing an opportunity to bid for a range of coveted items. The auction typically features around 300 items, including vacation getaways, top-of-the-line golf equipment, exquisite artwork, sports memorabilia as well as restaurant and retail gift certificates.

A closing ceremony held May 1 will include dinner, live music, a raffle and games.

For sponsor, golfer and volunteer opportunities, please visit scotlandhospice.org or call 910-276-7176.

