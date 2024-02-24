CHAPEL HILL — Six Robeson County basketball teams earned postseason berths when the North Carolina High School Athletic Association released state playoff brackets on Saturday.

Both the boys and girls teams from Lumberton, Fairmont and St. Pauls will play first-round playoff games on Tuesday.

In the boys 4A East Region, Lumberton earned a No. 8 seed as the highest-finishing 4A team in the United-8 Conference; the Pirates will host No. 25 Hoggard in the first round at 7 p.m. Tuesday. The Pirates will be at home through at least the second round should they advance.

At the 2A level, the Fairmont boys team earned a No. 14 seed and will host No. 19 Granville Central in the first round at 7:30 p.m.. The Golden Tornadoes shared the Southeastern Athletic Conference regular-season title, but ultimately earned an at-large playoff berth and a middle seed after West Bladen won the conference tournament. Fairmont and No. 3 West Bladen would meet in the second round Friday if both win their first-round matchup.

No. 24 St. Pauls will travel to No. 9 Southwest Onslow in the first round at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. St. Pauls earned an at-large bid; Southwest Onslow is the regular-season and tournament champions of the East Central Conference.

In the girls 4A East Region, No. 30 Lumberton will travel to Cary to face No. 3 Panther Creek, the regular-season and tournament champions in the Southeast Wake Conference. The game is set for a 6 p.m. tipoff.

In 2A, Fairmont is a No. 5 seed after its Southeastern regular-season and tournament championships; the Golden Tornadoes will host No. 28 Bartlett Yancey in the first round at 6 p.m. Fairmont will be home through at least the second round should the Golden Tornadoes advance.

St. Pauls, who shared the regular-season Southeastern title, is a No. 15 seed and will host No. 18 Southwest Edgecombe in the first round.

The boys and girls teams from Red Springs and Purnell Swett did not qualify for the state playoffs, ending their season.