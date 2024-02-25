FLORENCE, S.C. — Fifth-ranked UNC Pembroke used a Morgan Padgett go-ahead homer to lead off the 10th inning, while four Braves pitchers allowed only four Patriot hits on the day to take Game 3 and salvage the series with a 2-1 win in 10 innings Sunday afternoon at Sparrow Stadium in Florence.

Jonathon Jacobs went five scoreless innings in his first start of the season, while Kasen McCawley, Rhett Burley, and Jacob Smith combined to allow just one hit and an unearned run in five relief innings.

Despite losing the first two games of the weekend series the Braves (12-2, 1-2 CC) have now won 10 of the last 14 meetings with the Patriots (9-4, 2-1 CC).

Morgan Padgett led off the sixth inning with a hit-by-pitch and advanced to second on a wild pitch. After moving to third on a Spencer Faulkner single, the Braves would take a 1-0 lead on Will Hood’s RBI groundout.

The Patriots would tie the game at 1-1 in the eighth on a Peyton Wilson two-out RBI single.

Padgett led off the 10th and connected for his first collegiate home run to give the Braves the lead for good.

Faulkner had two hits for the Braves and Padgett scored twice, with a hit and RBI on his go-ahead homer. Jonathon Jacobs started for the Braves, allowing three hits with three strikeouts in five scoreless innings; the relief combo of Kasen McCawley, winning pitcher Rhett Burley (1-0) and Jacob Smith combined for five innings, allowing one hit and one unearned run with four strikeouts, with Smith earning his first save.

Wilson had one hit and an RBI and Nick LaVigne had a hit and a run for Francis Marion. Brennan Murphy pitched five scoreless innings, allowing two hits with two strikeouts, while Braxton Elms IV (0-1) took the loss.

Francis Marion took two wins on Saturday, with a 10-6 win in the series opener delayed from Friday due to fog and a 4-3 victory in Saturday’s nightcap.

In the opener, Zack Summerville got the Patriots on the board first with a two-run single in the third inning. Noah Stout’s sac fly would make it 3-0, before Owen Taylor’s RBI single pushed the lead to 4-0. Caleb Oakley would add an RBI groundout, while Nick LaVigne made it 6-0 with an RBI single.

Isaias Villarreal led off the UNCP fourth inning with a single, and would score on Kody O’Connor’s two-run blast to cut into the deficit. Joey Rezek and Michael Dolberry II would each add solo blasts to make it a 6-4 deficit.

In the sixth, the Braves’ Andrew Jenner got the inning started with a single, and would jog home on Jake Bradley’s 2-run home run to cut the FMU lead to 8-6.

Jake Bradley had a home run and two RBIs for UNCP, O’Connor finished with two RBIs after his home run, Jenner had two hits and a walk and Dolberry had an RBI after his home run. Spencer Ledford (3-1) was the losing pitcher.

Zack Summerville had three hits including a double and four RBIs for Francis Marion, Tanner Cannon had two hits with two runs and Owen Taylor had two hits including a double with two RBIs. Danny Leo (1-0) was the winning pitcher and Jack Hegan earned his second save.

In Saturday’s nightcap, O’Connor’s second homer of the day cut the FMU lead to 3-1 in the sixth inning, before Bradley added his second blast of the day to score Joey Rezek and knot the score at 3-3.

In the eighth, FMU’s Owen Taylor and Kollin Crepeau would each work a walk, before Hunter Looper walked it off with an RBI single to give the Patriots the 4-3 win.

O’Connor and Isaias Villarreal each had two hits for UNCP. Chase Jernigan (0-1) took the loss.

Noah Stout had two hits including a double with two RBIs for the Patriots. Tyson Hall (2-0) earned the win after 2 2/3 innings of scoreless relief, with one hit allowed and one strikeout.

UNCP will be back in action Tuesday as it hits the road to Hartsville, S.C. for a midweek contest with Coker. First pitch is set for 6 p.m.

Wingate takes two from Braves softball

UNC Pembroke and No. 14 Wingate each scored a run in the second inning, but then were held scoreless through the next five innings in the opening game on Saturday at the Wingate Softball Complex. The Bulldogs were able to poke a single through the infield to score the winning run in the bottom of the 10th inning to take the first game 4-3 in 10 innings.

Wingate put up five runs in the first and second inning of game two and limited UNC Pembroke to just a pair of hits from Kynley Brewer on the way to a 12-0 outcome to secure the sweep in five innings.

In the first game of the twin bill, Summer Bullard sent one over the left field fence to give UNCP (6-13) a 1-0 lead in the second inning.

With the International tiebreaker rule in play, Katy Kahlich started the bottom of the 10th inning on second base, but advanced to third on a sac bunt from Ragan Liles. Alyssa Hall singled to the right side to score Kahlich, giving Wingate (15-4) the victory.

MaKenna Sibbett had two hits for UNCP; Bullard (3-7) pitched all 9 2/3 innings with 13 strikeouts and took the loss.

Kaylee Hobgood and Heaven Stevens each had two hits and an RBI for Wingate.

In the nightcap, Wingate’s Ragan Liles and Syndey Kale each drew a first-inning walk and then advanced base after a passed ball, but Heaven Stevens beat out an infield single to score Liles. Wingate loaded the bases after a five-pitch walk, but a bases clearing double from Katy Kahlich gave the Bulldogs a 4-0 lead. Raelynn Kramer single through the right side to drive in the final run of the inning.

Kynley Brewer was 2-for-2 to lead UNCP at the plate. Madison Davis (1-1) was the losing pitcher.

Hali Scott had a double and three RBIs for Wingate, and was also the winning pitcher (2-0) in both ends of the doubleheader. Raelynn Kramer had two hits and two RBIs and Heaven Maness had a hit and two RBIs for the Bulldogs.

The Braves will return to action at home on Tuesday when they welcome Newberry to town for a non-conference doubleheader. First pitch of the twinbill is slated for 2 p.m. at the UNCP Softball Field. Admission is free.