FAIRMONT — A battle which proved to be playoff-style basketball saw the Fairmont boys basketball team come away late with a 60-47 win over Granville Central in the first round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 2A state playoffs.

“I thought to start the game we were a little sluggish,” Fairmont coach Montrell McNair said. “Granville came in ready to play, got a dunk right out of the gate and just sent a message to us and kind of woke us up. But they stayed consistent all night and I think our guys fought through the adversity. They dealt with some adversity early and mid-game. I think we responded well.”

The 14th-seeded Golden Tornadoes (20-5) will advance to the second round and will hit the road to take on a familiar face in the No. 3 seed West Bladen Knights on Friday. For Granville Central, the Panthers finish the season with a 17-9 record.

“Familiar foe, it’s always hard the third time we play them because we know each other so well and coach Travis Pait, we’ve been against each other for a while now, so we know each other pretty well,” McNair said. “It’s gonna be really tough game and we just got to go in there focused.”

The Panthers started fast early quickly gaining a 4-0 lead before the Golden Tornadoes used a 11-0 scoring run to take a 11-4 lead in the first quarter. The Panthers responded with a run of their own to cut the Golden Tornadoes lead down to 15-11 as Fairmont took that lead heading into the second quarter.

“At playoff time, that’s what you’re looking for in your team,” McNair said. “You wanna see how they respond to runs because in basketball you are gonna have runs, it’s what determines how far you go in the playoffs. I thought they stayed focused, stayed consistent, did a better job rebounding and moved the basketball a little bit more.”

In the second quarter the Panthers took a 17-16 lead thanks to a basket and a foul that was scored by Trent Harrington. The Golden Tornadoes gained back the lead late in the second quarter and closed the half out with a run to take a 26-20 lead heading into the locker room.

The Panthers once again opened things up with a fast start in the second half to cut the Golden Tornadoes lead down to 28-24 early in the third quarter. Fairmont didn’t go down though, battling back to push their lead out even more with a few keys stops leading 33-27 halfway through the third. The Panthers continued to chip away at the lead and found themselves down 38-33 heading into a pivotal fourth quarter.

Both sides traded basket for basket to start the fourth quarter with Fairmont still holding onto that advantage and with a small run they pushed their lead out to 46-36. From there the Golden Tornadoes were able to knock down some insurance free throws that ended up sealing things for them in the end.

“I just had to keep going, I had to play hard and give everything I had,” Fairmont’s Landon Cummings said. “Just turn defense to offense and get easy points. We’ve got to be locked in every day at practice. Listen to what our coach tells us and just stay solid on defense.”

Cummings led the way for Fairmont finishing with 13 points; McKellar and Josiah Billings each had 12 points to follow. Gabriel Washington finished the night with 10 points and Xavier Johnson had six points.

Lady Tornadoes cruise past Bartlett Yancey

A tale of halves seemed to be the story of the game Tuesday as the Fairmont girls basketball team’s defense stepped up in the first half and the offense closed things out in the second second as Fairmont took home the 57-14 win over Bartlett Yancey in the first round of the NCHSAA 2A state playoffs.

“Glad we got the win,” Fairmont coach Marcus Thompson said. “We got a lot of things we got to do better in order to beat the next team, but you know the goal is to win and advance. So, we just have to get right back in the gym tomorrow and work on a few things. I didn’t like some of the things I saw tonight.”

The fifth-seeded Golden Tornadoes (24-3) will host the 12th-seeded West Craven Eagles in the second round on Friday. Bartlett Yancey ended the season with an 8-13 overall record.

“Me and the coaches will start to watch film tonight and create a scouting report,” Thompson said. “We just have to try and obey what’s on the scouting report and if we do it right, we’ll have a chance to win and if we do it wrong, we won’t have a chance to win and that’s pretty much the mindset.”

The first quarter saw both sides remain scoreless throughout the first few minutes of the game until the Golden Tornadoes ended the drought with a scoring run which quickly gave them an 8-0 lead. The defense of the Fairmont held the Lady Buccaneers scoreless, holding a 13-0 lead heading into the second quarter.

The Golden Tornadoes continued to come away with stops on defense while also pushing out their lead as they jumped out to a 24-6 lead with less than five minutes to go in the half and held the Buccaneers to just six points taking a 26-6 lead into the locker room.

Both the Golden Tornadoes and the Buccaneers each had solid starts to the second half with Fairmont gaining the advantage and pushing their lead out to 38-13 to get things rolling with 3:43 left in the third. The defense continued to play a factor as the Golden Tornadoes closed out the third quarter holding Bartlett Yancey to just one point in the final stretch of the period, taking a 49-14 lead into the fourth quarter.

“I feel like for the most part, we were disciplined and did everything we were supposed to do,” Thompson said. “I feel like in the second half we got in a funk and thought the game was over and I don’t like that kind of thinking. You’ve got to stay focused and these are young kids that are dealing with it, and we have to try and teach that.”

Fairmont closed things out shutting out the Buccaneers offense in the fourth quarter and sealing the win at home.

“I will say I feel like we had more easier opportunities, the second half to score and we took advantage of that and I’m glad they took advantage of that but all in all we just gotta play better defense,” Thompson said.

Myasia Simms led the way for the Golden Tornadoes finishing with 11 points and 11 rebounds. Taniya Simms and Miah Smith each had ten points on the night with Simms adding 15 rebounds to her stat line and Miah Smith adding eight rebounds. Jaliyah Stephens and Aniya Rogers each had eight points with Stephens coming down with nine rebounds and Rogers coming away with five steals. Niah Smith also finished with eight points and added 11 assists and four steals to her performance.

“First, we started off okay,” Myasia Simms said. “We had to turn our defense up tonight and get right back to it. We had to come out playing hard if we wanted to get to the next one.”