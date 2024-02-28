ST. PAULS — When basketball coaches or players say “survive and advance” during the postseason, it’s games like St. Pauls’ Tuesday contest from which the saying originates.

The Lady Bulldogs didn’t score for nearly four minutes at game’s end, had to overcome their leading scorer fouling out of the game and a handful of self-inflicted mistakes — and finished with one point more than visiting SouthWest Edgecombe for a 73-72 first-round playoff win coupled with a big sigh of relief.

“That was rough — I’ll take it, but it was rough,” St. Pauls coach Jaymar Thompson said. “That’s all you can say; we played our worst game of the season, to me, at the wrong time. But we pulled it out, so hopefully that adversity will help us in the next round on Friday. The plus side is we’re still in it, so we can make some adjustments and be ready for Friday’s game, that’s all we can do.”

St. Pauls (18-5), the No. 15 seed in the 2A East Region, led 73-65 after a Zakoreya Davis putback with 3:53 left, which was ultimately the Bulldogs’ final basket. After two baskets got No. 18 SouthWest Edgecombe (18-8) within four, a steal and layup by Ka’Mariya Gandy pulled the Cougars to a 73-71 deficit with 1:14 remaining.

With Jashontae Harris off the floor after the senior guard fouled out with three minutes left, the Bulldogs struggled with ball security down the stretch — as they did for most of the night. St. Pauls made three turnovers in the final minute, though the saving grace came as the Cougars also made mistakes down the stretch.

Gandy hit one of two free throws to make it 73-72 with 27 seconds to go; St. Pauls turned it over back to the Cougars, but the Bulldogs then forced an over-and-back violation with 16 ticks remaining. After two missed free throws, SouthWest Edgecombe came up the floor with a chance to win the game, but a lengthy shot fell short and Davis got the rebound for St. Pauls as time expired.

Davis, who had 16 points with 14 rebounds for St. Pauls, had two key stretches that helped give St. Pauls the lead that it would ultimately narrowly cling to. The first instance came late in the third quarter, when SouthWest Edgecombe had used a 14-2 run to take a 47-45 lead. Davis scored on back-to-back possessions to give St. Pauls back the lead, 49-47, before two Shipman baskets and three Harris free throws helped make it 56-49 with 1:12 left in the quarter. The Bulldogs led 60-55 at the end of the third.

“All in all it came down to playing Dog ball,” Davis said. “If you know you’ve got something rolling in the post, get the ball to the post, let them draw the fall, and just play Dog ball. … (It’s) being an X-factor, doing what the team needs in the moment and just playing like a big.”

The second key stretch for Davis came midway through the fourth. After SouthWest Edgecombe closed to a 62-61 score, Ava Monroe hit a basket-and-1 for St. Pauls for a 65-61 advantage; Davis scored on the team’s next two possessions, with a basket on the first and two free throws on the second, to make it 69-63 with 5:07 to go. Baskets by Monroe and Davis then built the lead out to 73-65 before the Bulldogs’ late dry spell.

“Tonight (Davis) put the team on her back,” Thompson said. “That’s about all I can say. She put the team on her back; perfect timing. … On the side (of the bracket) we’re on, she’s going to have to play big. Even if we’ve got Southwest Onslow Friday, they’re small too. So we’re trying to get her more involved and make sure she’s finishing around the basket.”

The game was played at an up-tempo pace, but both sides struggled with turnovers.

“I know for a fact we had over 25 turnovers,” Thompson said. “For one span we had seven turnovers in a row. When we were supposed to take off, we would turn it over. Simple stuff — it’s like we went back to game one. It’s up to me to fix that and have them ready for the next game.”

St. Pauls built a 17-12 lead late in the first quarter after a 6-0 spurt, but the Cougars finished the period with an 8-0 run to take a 20-17 lead at the end of the period. Zhariana Shipman scored nine first-quarter points for the Bulldogs.

Neither team led by more than three points for much of the second quarter, but St. Pauls finished on an 11-2 run to take a 36-29 halftime lead behind seven points in the quarter from Harris and six from Monroe.

Shipman led St. Pauls with 19 points and had two assists and three steals. Harris scored 16 points with five assists and three steals and Monroe scored 12 points.

K.D. Collins scored 23 points for the Cougars, Mackenzie Moore had 14, Aaliyah Whitehead netted 12, A’Chonacey Mabry had eight, Gandy scored seven and Deniya Mayo added six.

The Bulldogs will face a stiff second-round test when they travel to undefeated and second-seeded Southwest Onslow (25-0) on Friday. The Stallions beat No. 31 South Lenoir 58-17 in Tuesday’s opening round.

“If we keep like this, we’re going to get exposed and we’re going to be home next week,” Thompson said. “If not, if we fix it and get back playing the way we were playing when we were on our good little streak, it’s going to be hard to beat us. It’s up to me to fix it over the next two days; that’s my plan, to fix our defense.”

St. Pauls boys fall at Southwest Onslow

The St. Pauls boys basketball team lost 72-47 in Tuesday’s first-round 2A state playoff game at Southwest Onslow.

No. 24 St. Pauls (13-15) saw its season end after winning four of its last five entering the tournament.

No. 9 Southwest Onslow (22-5) will play at No. 8 East Carteret in the second round Friday.

Sports editor Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected]. You can follow him on X/Twitter at @StilesOnSports.