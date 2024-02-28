PEMBROKE — The UNC Pembroke softball team pounded out five hits and scored in the first inning, but a two-run sixth inning proved to be the difference as Newberry defeated UNCP 4-2 in the opening game on Tuesday at the UNCP Softball Field.

The Braves registered 11 hits in the back half of the doubleheader and used a three-run fifth inning highlighted by a Jai Deese home run to knock off the Wolves 5-1.

In the opening game of the twin bill, Newberry’s Bethany Pigg reached on a field’s choice in the fourth inning, advanced to second on a throwing error and stood on third following a groundout. A single through the right side scored Pigg to give Newberry (10-10) a slight 2-1 lead.

UNC Pembroke (7-14) put runners on first and second in the fifth with a pair of singles before a single from Marijo Wilkes down the left field line drove in a run to knot the score at 2-2.

In the top of the sixth, Pigg reached first following a fielder’s choice, but a triple to right field from Maddy Staples scored Pigg. Melanie Carr smacked a single to the right field gap to drive in a run and put the Wolves ahead 4-2.

Summer Bullard led UNCP with two hits at the plate and pitched all seven innings, striking out five in the loss (3-8).

Melanie Carr had two hits and drove in two runs for the Wolves, while Staples had a triple and an RBI. Olivia Chestnut (1-3) was the winning pitcher.

In the nightcap, Jai Deese got the Braves’ fifth inning started with a solo homer over the left field fence. Chloe Locklear knocked a single into right field and advanced to second on a groundout. Charlotte Rose smacked an RBI double into center field, and scored on a single down the right field line from Mackenzie Collins to put the Braves ahead 4-1.

Rose had three hits and an RBI and Kynley Brewer and Deese each had two hits and two RBIs for the Braves. Kinsley Sheppard (3-4) pitched all seven innings with seven strikeouts to earn the win.

Kristin Griffin had three hits and Emily Perry had a hit and an RBI for Newberry. Lex Glemaker (1-4) took the loss.

The Braves will skip town this weekend and trek to Tennessee to face Tusculum on Friday. First pitch is set for 4 p.m. at Red Edmonds Field.

Braves baseball drops midweek contest at Coker

Fifth-ranked UNC Pembroke took a one-run lead in the top of the ninth on a Spencer Faulkner solo home run, but Coker used an error and a wild pitch to plate the tying and winning runs in the bottom half to take a 6-5 win Tuesday night at Tom J. New Field in Hartsville, South Carolina.

The Braves (12-3) fell to 33-12 all-time against the Cobras (10-5) and have now dropped three of their last four road matchups in the series.

UNCP will be back in action Friday as the Braves return home to host Chowan for a Conference Carolinas series. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. at Sammy Cox Field.

UNCP’s Joey Rezek led off the second inning with a single, while Morgan Padgett and Jake Bradley would follow with walks. Carlos Amezquita put the Braves on the board first with a sac fly, before Kasen McCawley would make it 2-0 with an RBI groundout.

In the fifth, Coker’s Ick Cirino was hit by a pitch and would come around to score on a wild pitch, while Hunter Poole singled and would score on a Jaylen Mack RBI groundout to give Coker a 4-2 lead.

Braves hitter Kody O’Connor was hit by a pitch to lead off the eighth and moved to third base on Will Hood’s single. Rezek’s RBI groundout would tie the score at 4-4.

Faulkner would put the Black & Gold ahead 5-4 with a solo blast to left in the top of the ninth.

Cameron Ferrell would lead off the bottom of the ninth with a single, with Mack following with a walk. Ferrell would score to tie the game on a UNCP error, with Mack scoring the winning run on a two-out wild pitch to give the hosts the 6-5 win.

Faulkner had two hits and two RBIs, including his go-ahead homer, for the Braves; Amezquita had two hits and a sacrifice fly with one RBI. Spencer Ledford (2-2) took the loss for UNCP.

Corbin Wright had two hits with a homer. a steal and an RBI for the Cobras, Poole had two hits including a triple and Cirino had two hits and stole a base. Benjamin Blackwell (3-0) was the winning pitcher.

The Braves will be back in action Friday, March 1, as they return home to host Chowan for a Conference Carolinas series. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. at Sammy Cox Field.

UNCP golf finishes 13th at Low Tide Intercollegiate

Emmerson Bartley carded an eight-over-par 80 in the final round of action to guide the UNC Pembroke golf team to a 13th-place finish at the Low Tide Intercollegiate on Tuesday at the Dunes West Golf & River Club in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina.

A native of Roanoke, Virginia, Bartley (20 over par) finished the tournament in a four-way tie for 45th place and 22 strokes behind Claudia Hastings of Limestone and Ellie Rippee of North Georgia, who finished atop the individual leaderboard. Chessa Lee (29 over) finished in 60th place, while Toni Blackwell (32 over) placed 61st. Michelle Guerra Landa (33 over) rounded out the scoring for the Black & Gold in 62nd place.

Lauren Locklear (51 over), who was playing as an individual, carded a 13-over-par 85 and finished in 71st place, while Melissa Guerra Landa (57 over) placed 73rd in the tournament.

The Braves will be back in action on March 11 for the Converse Spring Invite. The two-day tournament will be played at the Carolina Country Club in Spartanburg, South Carolina.