LUMBERTON — Two years ago, Madison Larrimore became Antioch Christian Academy’s first female college sports signee, playing volleyball and basketball at St. Andrews.

Last week, her sister Hayden Larrimore joined her.

Hayden Larrimore penned with the St. Andrews beach volleyball team, joining Madison in the fall as a student-athlete at the Laurinburg school.

“It’s sort of because my mom and my sister went out there, so I felt like since my family’s out there I wouldn’t be as nervous and stuff to go,” Hayden Larrimore said.

Hayden Larrimore plays indoor volleyball, softball and basketball at Antioch. Now she’ll forge a slightly different path on the sand instead of the hardwood in the beach volleyball program.

“I’ve always played indoor (volleyball), and I liked it, but I wanted to try something new and experience a different type of setting, and meet new people and stuff,” Hayden Larrimore said.

“When I’m looking for athletes to make that transition, one thing that stood out was her athleticism, and the fact that she can play any position, she’s super skilled at all positions,” St. Andrews coach Tessa Smith said. “After watching her games she pretty much runs the court, so that’s something that was big for us.”

Smith, who has coached Madison Larrimore the last two seasons, said the familiarity that runs both ways between Hayden Larrimore and St. Andrews was a big plus in bringing her to the Knights team.

“A big piece of what her sister brings as well as she does is they both are hard workers, they both have a lot of discipline and coachability, so that was something that really stood out for us,” Smith said.

Hayden Larrimore helped lead the Antioch volleyball team to a 15-4 record last fall; she also was an All-Conference player in basketball for the Gators.

“It was very fun and I made a lot of great memories, but I’m looking forward to the next chapter and doing something new,” she said.

She also had other collegiate interest for indoor volleyball and softball before picking the Knights and beach volleyball.

