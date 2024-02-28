PEMBROKE — The final time UNC Pembroke women’s basketball coach John Haskins will coach a game at the English E. Jones Center, the night ended in the Lady Braves cutting down the nets.

The last home game for five incredible seniors saw their team clinch a Conference Carolinas East Division title, the league’s regular-season championship and the No. 1 seed in next week’s conference tournament.

Some endings are simply perfect.

UNCP defeated Chowan 69-62 in Wednesday’s regular-season finale, completing a historic campaign with a satisfying victory for Haskins, the class of 2024 and the entire Braves team.

“I don’t know what they felt like, but it was another basketball game and we were trying to win a basketball game and win our (division),” Haskins said. “That was kind of the focus; you look back and there’s a little nostalgia. I don’t know what (the seniors) felt … but just another basketball game and we were trying to win. But it is good to walk off the floor with those five unbelievable seniors with a dub.”

The Lady Braves held a net-cutting ceremony later Wednesday night following the men’s basketball game. Haskins’ 20-year tenure leading the Lady Braves is bookended with division titles after a Peach Belt Conference North Division championship in his first season as women’s head coach in 2004-05; he announced Jan. 18 he will retire at the end of the season.

“It’s awesome being able to get a (division) champ for Coach Haskins,” Braves guard Kelci Adams said. “Everything he does, all the little things, all the yelling, everything, it’s a blessing and I’m glad we were able to do that for him in his final year; it’s awesome.”

UNCP (21-7, 15-3 CC) set a Division-II era program record with 21 wins in the regular season; they also won their 13th home game of the season, the program’s most in 32 seasons, and their 12th straight at home.

Adams was the offensive star of the night for the Braves; the redshirt-junior, who was named the program’s internal Player of the Week after two strong performances last week, completed the best three-game stretch of her career to date with a 17-point, eight-rebound performance Wednesday, hitting five 3-pointers.

“It’s good to see Kelci getting to heat up,” Haskins said. “She works at her game, and it’s good to see that paying off, because she’s really knocking down shots.”

Courtney Smith scored 15 points with five rebounds for UNCP; Kalaya Hall had 11 points with two assists, Lillian Flantos had nine points with five rebounds and four steals and Aniah McManus had seven points and two steals. That senior foursome, along with Alcenia Purnell, played their final home game in a Braves uniform.

“I think today going into it we wanted to redeem ourselves from Saturday, but today was our last home game and it’s bittersweet,” Smith said. “We wanted to come out and just win this last one.”

Eight straight Braves points by Adams, including a putback and back-to-back 3s, gave the Braves a 14-9 lead midway through the first quarter, and the Braves extended that advantage to 18-9 before Chowan (13-9, 13-5 CC) scored the last five points of the period to make it 18-13 at the start of the second quarter.

“It all starts on defense, just getting a stop, and I’m obviously thankful for my teammates getting penetrating pitches,” Adams said. “If it wasn’t for them I wouldn’t be getting the shots I’m getting, so it’s really all thanks to them.”

UNCP held Chowan without a field goal for nearly eight minutes to start the second quarter, holding a 9-1 edge in the span, to take a 27-14 lead. The teams swapped scores over the last two minutes of the half, including Adams’ fourth triple of the game, and the Braves led 34-21 at intermission.

“I thought we won the game with our defense in the first half. I think we set the tone early,” Haskins said. “Then we just made enough timely shots in the second half and did enough things well, got to the free-throw line, made a couple of big 3s and did enough things well in the second half to kind of keep the separation and get the win.

The teams combined for one made field goal over the first 3 1/2 minutes of the third quarter as UNCP maintained a double-digit lead. Chowan closed the Braves’ lead to 40-34 after two 3s by Tynasia Bunting, but a 3 to answer and two subsequent free throws by Courtney Smith helped the Braves stretch the lead to 46-37. Smith was then fouled on a 3-point try as the third quarter expired, hitting two of the three free throws to take a 50-41 lead to the fourth.

“It was big, but I think that allowed us to keep going, and defensively and offensively that helped our game out as well,” Smith said.

A triple by Lillian Flantos on the first possession of the fourth quarter and a layup moments later by Aniah McManus gave UNCP its largest lead at 55-41.

After Chowan closed the lead to nine, Adams’ fifth 3 of the night gave the Braves a double-digit lead again at 62-50. The Hawks wouldn’t go away, getting as close as 62-55 after Bunting also hit her fifth triple, but an Aniah McManus layup and a 7-for-8 mark at the free-throw line in the fourth quarter helped the Braves keep their distance down the stretch, with the Hawks never getting closer. Hall was 4-for-4 at the line over the last 1:31.

Bunting finished with 19 points and nine rebounds for Chowan, Sydney Roberts had 11 points with five rebounds and three steals and Desiree Askew scored nine points with a game-high 12 rebounds.

The Braves earned the No. 1 seed in the Conference Carolinas Tournament, which comes with a bye directly to the semifinals. UNCP will play an opponent to be determined at 5:15 p.m. on Saturday, March 9 at Wofford’s Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium, the tournament’s host site in Spartanburg, South Carolina. The Braves are positioned even better than last season, when they won three games in as many days and beat the tournament’s top two seeds to win the title.

But the Braves do find themselves with nine days off before taking the floor in the tournament.

“I don’t know if there’s any rhyme or reason on how to do it,” Haskins said. “You look at how we did it last year, well it worked out pretty good, we got three games in a row. We’re going to do a run-and-shoot practice (Thursday), give them two days off and come back Sunday night and start doing some live stuff, go a couple of days pretty good and then take a lighter day Wednesday and hit the road Thursday. It’s just hard to figure out with this much time exactly how to handle it, but we’ll do the best we can and we’ll be ready to go.”

Sports editor Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected]. You can follow him on X/Twitter at @StilesOnSports.