PEMBROKE — By the time Chowan’s Preston Le Gassick took a 3-point attempt from the right wing just before time expired in Wednesday’s men’s basketball game at UNC Pembroke, the Braves had already done plenty to put themselves in a position to give away a game they had, moments earlier, been positioned to very likely win.

Le Gassick’s shot hit the back of the rim, bouncing up in the air — long enough for UNCP fans to begin cheering an assumed miss and a Braves victory — before falling back towards earth and finding the dead center of the orange cylinder through which the Hawks guard had been aiming.

Chowan’s fortunate bounce sent the game into overtime, where a stunned UNCP team couldn’t put up much more of a fight, resulting in an 82-75 Braves loss in the regular-season finale.

“Props to Chowan, they battled,” UNCP coach Drew Richards said. “It was a fight, back and forth, back and forth. They’re playing some great basketball right now and Coach (Rob) Burke has done a great job there. They just were able to make some plays down the stretch that ended up winning it for them.”

Le Gassick’s game-tying buzzer-beater came after UNCP’s Elijah Cobb hit one free throw and missed the second with five seconds remaining; Chowan (19-8, 13-5 Conference Carolinas) called timeout trailing 67-64 to set up the final play.

“It’s one of those things, I was having the debate about fouling or not fouling on that 3,” Richards said. “I thought defensively we had done a good job guarding for the most part; in the game we held them to 38% (shooting) and 26% (from 3). So I felt like it was one of those things where you just roll the dice. Looking back, obviously now, we probably should’ve fouled, and that’s on me, that’s a decision I made.”

UNCP (21-6, 15-3 CC) led 64-59 when it brought the ball up the floor in the final minute, with about an 11-second differential between the shot and game clocks, and Chowan chose not to foul, instead playing out the defensive possession. Bradlee Haskell drew a foul for the Braves, but before he could shoot two free throws a technical foul was called on Nygell Verdier, who was on the bench at the time. Daylan Askew hit both technical free throws for Chowan before Haskell hit both his foul shots for the Braves, making it 66-61 with 16.1 seconds to go.

“Very frustrating actions by those who were in the game; lack of communication caused an inappropriate call, which ultimately led to some — I’m trying to use my words carefully here,” Richards said regarding the technical foul. “But very frustrating that a lack of communication and seeing what I saw and how it was communicated was how it played out.”

Javonte Waverly blocked a Chowan shot attempt with 8.5 seconds left; Le Gassick was then fouled by UNCP’s JaJuan Carr on a 3-point try with 6.5 seconds left, and knocked down all three from the charity stripe.

“I told JaJuan we just want him to shoot there, and JaJuan claims that he didn’t swing down, that the kid kind of went into him,” Richards said. “I didn’t really get a good look at it from my angle, but JaJuan’s a pretty good kid and when he says ‘I swear, coach, I didn’t hit him,’ I typically believe him, because he doesn’t really lie very often. So that’s tough.”

Cobb was fouled off the ensuing inbounds pass, setting up the sequence to end regulation.

Once the game was into overtime, Le Gassick hit a layup to open the extra-session scoring and Askew hit two 3s to give the Hawks a 75-67 lead. UNCP didn’t score in overtime until Haskell hit two free throws with 43 seconds left; the Braves finally hit three field goals in the final 33 seconds of the period, but never got closer than a seven-point deficit.

“I think we were stunned; I think our first couple shots going out, we’re getting layups at the rim that were just falling out, and I feel like that was kind of the tail of the game,” Richards said. “We’re getting paint shots that we usually make, and they’re just not going in, they’re rolling out, and guys that usually shoot high percentages aren’t making it. So that was surprising, I guess, in a game like that, that we weren’t able to finish as strong as we typically do. But you hold a team to 38% and you’re plus-5 on the boards, typically that puts you in a good position to win, and we weren’t able to do that.”

Despite the loss, UNCP secured the No. 1 seed for next week’s Conference Carolinas Tournament; the Braves had previously clinched the Conference Carolinas East Division title. The top seed comes with a bye to the tournament semifinals, in which UNCP will play an opponent to be determined at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 9 at Wofford’s Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

“I told the guys, I hope this hurts, I hope this is the most painful loss you’ve ever been a part of — it certainly is for me,” Richards said. “But I said we’ve got two options: you can either tank it and just pray we get in the (NCAA) Tournament on Selection Sunday, or we can use this as motivating to do something that we’ve never done, which is the conference tournament. I’ll be interested to see how they respond; we’re going to get up early tomorrow morning and see if they can learn from it, and I’m going to try my best to get better from it and hopefully our players can do the same.”

Haskell scored 20 points with four assists for UNCP and Waverly had 15 points with five rebounds. Carr and Cortez Marion-Holmes both totaled nine points and nine rebounds and Cobb had eight points, five rebounds and three assists.

Askew led Chowan with 19 points and had six rebounds, Le Gassick scored 16 points with seven rebounds, Aaron Ross scored 13 points and R.J. Wilson had 11 points and 11 rebounds.

An 8-1 run gave UNCP a 14-7 lead with 12:51 left in the opening half; Chowan answered with a 7-0 run, with five of the points coming from Aaron Ross, to tie the game at 14-14 with 9:42 left in the half.

Jamarvious Jones hit a 3 to give UNCP the lead before the next seven Braves points were scored by Javonte Waverly. The first basket came on a dunk in which Waverly launched from near the free-throw line on a one-handed slam; he then hit a 3 and a layup to give the Braves a 24-16 lead at the 7:06 mark.

“Vonte was a great punch,” Richards said. “With the way the game was officiated, we had to have guys step up, and I thought Vonte stepped up, (Marion-Holmes) stepped up. There’s still a lot of stuff we’ve got to clean up, but I thought they stepped up and gave us the best chance to win the game.”

Chowan, though, eliminated the Braves’ advantage with a 12-4 run to tie the score at 28-28 with 2:06 on the clock. Marion-Holmes scored with 10 seconds to go to give UNCP a 30-28 halftime lead.

Neither team led by more than three points through the early stages of the second half; Chowan led 46-43 before an 8-0 run gave UNCP a 51-46 advantage after a Cobb layup with 9:07 to go. A Haskell 3 at the 6:28 mark gave the Braves a 56-49 lead; the Hawks answered with a 10-2 run propelled by eight Ross points to take a 59-58 lead with 3:41 left.

Chowan didn’t score again until Askew’s free throws after the technical foul, allowing UNCP to go on a 6-0 run behind a Waverly layup and four free throws to take its late 64-59 lead.

