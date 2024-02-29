WHITEVILLE — The Lumberton softball team bounced back from Tuesday’s season-opening loss with an 18-2 four-inning win at Whiteville on Wednesday.

Lumberton (1-1) struck for seven runs in the first, five in the second and three each in the third and fourth. Whiteville (0-1) scored one run each in the first and third innings.

Alona Hanna had three hits, four runs and five RBIs to lead Lumberton. Tiara Stueck had two hits, two runs and two RBIs, Aniya Merritt had two hits, one run and one RBI, Alyssa Stone had two hits and one run, Halona Sampson had one hit, two runs and four RBIs, Carlee Register had one hit, two runs and one RBI.

Ava Hanna pitched all four innings for Lumberton, allowing two earned runs on six hits with one strikeout.

The Pirates host nonconference foe Scotland on Thursday.

St. Pauls shuts out Pine Forest

The St. Pauls softball team beat Pine Forest 8-0 as the Bulldogs opened their season Wednesday in Fayetteville.

Yomaris Vasquez pitched a complete-game shutout, scattering seven hits with six strikeouts for St. Pauls.

St. Pauls (1-0) scored two runs each in the first, third, fifth and sixth innings, totaling 11 hits on the night.

Angel Purcell had two hits with a home run, three RBIs, two runs and a stolen base for the Bulldogs, Aniyah Locklear had two hits with a home run and two RBIs and Hailey Ray had two hits and scored twice with one stolen base.

Pine Forest is 0-1.

The Bulldogs play Thursday at Hoke County.