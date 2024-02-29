Leaves post after one season leading Pirates

LUMBERTON — Dennis McFatten is resigning as head football coach at Lumberton High School, he announced in a social media post on Thursday. He leaves Lumberton after one season leading the Pirates program.

Lumberton High School has not received an official resignation from McFatten as of Thursday afternoon, athletic director Ted White told The Robesonian, though the coach previously told school officials that the move was a possibility.

“I am grateful for your love and support,” McFatten said in his social media post. “I have made the decision to resign from my position as the (head football coach) of Lumberton High School. During my brief tenure here, I have grown both as a coach and a mentor. To my players: I am grateful for the opportunity to coach you. My door is always open, not just for football but as an Unc. Keep striving to become the best version of yourselves and never give up on that main goal. If you remain focused on that, everything else will fall into place. #GoPirates.”

It is unclear whether McFatten is resigning to take another coaching position. Efforts by The Robesonian to reach McFatten on Thursday were unsuccessful.

McFatten led the Pirates to a 2-8 campaign last fall, improving from a winless 2022 season. The Pirates won two of their last three games including a streak-ending 41-18 win over Douglas Byrd and a 15-12 win in the season finale over rival Purnell Swett.

Before becoming Lumberton head coach, McFatten was defensive coordinator and assistant head coach at Clinton; he also previously served as an assistant coach at Scotland and Belleview (Florida).

White told The Robesonian the process of finding a replacement will not begin until McFatten officially resigns.

Sports editor Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected]. You can follow him on X/Twitter at @StilesOnSports.