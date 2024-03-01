PEMBROKE — UNC Pembroke freshmen Benedetta Pepe Pugliese and Fatima Portillo added their names to a distinguished list on Friday when the duo was invited to take part in the NCAA Division II Swimming & Diving Championships, March 15-18, in Geneva, Ohio.

Pepe Pugliese and Portillo are the third and fourth UNC Pembroke swimming student-athletes to secure a spot on the sport’s biggest stage, joining teammate Mariel Mencia Martinez who competed in the 50-yard freestyle at the 2022 NCAA Championships.

A native of Avellino, Italy, Pepe Pugliese will compete for a national title in the 200-yard breaststroke and the 400-yard individual medley. The Conference Carolinas Freshman of the Year enters the championship holding the 22nd-fastest time in the 400-yard individual medley and the 16th-fastest time in the 200-yard breaststroke.

Portillo will compete for the 200-yard butterfly title at the championships, following a third place finished last weekend at the Conference Carolinas Championships. The freshman has the 26th-fastest time in the event heading into nationals.

The preliminary rounds of 400-yard individual medley will be held on Thursday, March 14, at 10 a.m., with the prelims of the 100-yard breaststroke and the 200-yard butterfly set for Friday, March 15 at 10 a.m. The championships will be held at the SPIRE Institute Aquatics Center.