LUMBERTON — From the tipoff to the finish, it was a battle of offense Friday as Lumberton hosted Sanderson, as both sides traded shot for shot eventually resulting in overtime to decide a winner. Sanderson pulled away late in overtime for the 70-65 win over the Pirates in the second round of the NCHSAA 4A state playoffs.

“You know for three whole quarters I thought we played good basketball,” Lumberton coach Bryant Edwards said. “I thought we defended very well. Fourth quarter we broke down, got in foul trouble and they hit shots in the fourth quarter. We turned the ball over and we gave it to them. They scored 19 points in the first half and then 49 points in the second half. That’s unacceptable and it can’t happen.”

After its second straight upset win, No. 24 seed Sanderson (20-8) will now advance to the third round where the Spartans will face top-seeded New Hanover on Tuesday. The eighth-seeded Pirates finished the season at 19-10.

Down 40-34 early in the fourth quarter, the Lumberton Pirates managed to claw their way back in the game and tie the game up at 46-46 with 3:27 remaining. Sanderson took the lead 52-48 before the Pirates hit a key 3-pointer making it 53-51. A loose ball by the Spartans gave the Pirates back the possession, and that’s when Amare Jones hit a floater to tie it at 53-53 with two seconds remaining to force overtime.

In overtime it was all Sanderson as they wasted no time going on a run to push their lead out to 67-59 before Lumberton fought their way back and cut the lead down to 67-63 with just 23 seconds remaining. The Pirates managed to get within two at 67-65 but the Spartans closed things out for the win.

Both sides traded basket for basket early in the game as both Lumberton and Sanderson each held the lead at some point in the first quarter. The defenses played a huge factor early despite the early offensive scoring, and the game was tied 12-12 heading into the second quarter.

The Pirates started the second quarter off on the right foot as they never trailed in the period; they gained momentum to close the second half out with a 26-19 lead.

“They don’t make many mistakes,” Edwards said of Sanderson. “It was possession for possession in the first half and I told them that if we’re gonna beat this team we gotta get extra possessions. We didn’t do that tonight and in overtime we scrapped and clawed our way back into the game and just couldn’t get it done.”

A 10-4 run to start the second half for the Spartans quickly put Sanderson back in the game as Lumberton’s lead shrunk to 30-29. From there the scoring went quiet as both defenses were key factors in this quarter. Lumberton held the 34-33 lead heading into that pivotal fourth quarter.

Demetrious Jones led the way for the Pirates finishing with 17 points, Amare Jones followed with 16 points. Jaiden Shephard finished the night with eight points and Nate Lawson, and Brady Chavis each had six points.

“They’ve exceeded my expectations and everybody’s expectations,” Edwards said of his Pirates team. “The future is bright, the young guys we got right now are gonna be good. So, for the next two or three years Lumberton will be back.”