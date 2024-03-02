JACKSONVILLE — Southwest Onslow entered play Friday without a loss all season. By the end of Friday’s game, their season was over.

The St. Pauls girls basketball team traveled to Jacksonville and handed the No. 2 seed Stallions their first loss of the season with a 65-54 win in the second round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 2A state playoffs.

No. 15 St. Pauls (19-5) will travel to No. 7 Northeastern in the third round on Tuesday; Northeastern defeated No. 10 Goldsboro 57-45 Friday.

St. Pauls led Southwest Onslow (25-1) throughout, taking a 19-13 lead at the end of the first quarter and holding a 33-24 advantage at halftime. The Bulldogs led by as many as 18 points in the third quarter and took a 55-42 lead into the fourth.

Ava Monroe scored 19 points to lead St. Pauls, adding nine rebounds. Jashontae Harris had 18 points, six rebounds, five assists and five steals for the Bulldogs, Zhariana Shipman had 14 points, eight rebounds and six assists and Zakoreya Davis scored nine points and grabbed 16 rebounds.

St. Pauls advances to the third round for the fourth time in five seasons; the other playoff run in that stretch did not end in an on-court loss, but a forfeit due to COVID-19 protocols in 2021.

West Craven upends Lady Tornadoes in fourth

The Fairmont girls basketball team led visiting West Craven for three quarters in Friday’s second-round 2A state playoff game, but the Eagles outscored the Golden Tornadoes by 16 points in the fourth quarter to flip the scoreboard to their favor and defeat Fairmont 52-44.

Fifth-seeded Fairmont (24-4) led 12th-seeded West Craven (22-3) 38-30 at the end of the third quarter; the Golden Tornadoes were outscored 22-6 over the final eight minutes.

West Craven started the fourth with an 11-0 run to take a 41-38 lead, and after two free throws by Fairmont’s Niah Smith, the Eagles added two more baskets for a 45-40 advantage. Taniya Simms made one free throw to pull Fairmont within four points; Torvonyah Heggie made a basket and two free throws for West Craven to make it a 49-41 game.

Fairmont got its only field goal of the fourth quarter on a Miah Smith basket, making it 49-43, but the Tornadoes got no closer in the final moments of the game.

Fairmont led 16-7 after the first quarter; West Craven closed to within three points at halftime, 25-22, before Fairmont stretched the lead back to eight by the end of the third period.

Taniya Simms scored 21 points with 10 rebounds and four blocks for Fairmont. Niah Smith scored 10 points, Miah Smith had six points and Myasia Simms scored five points with seven rebounds and four blocks.

Heggie scored 18 points with 12 rebounds and four blocks for the Eagles; Shalawn Yates had 15 points and Alissa Yates netted 12.

West Craven will host No. 13 East Duplin in the third round.