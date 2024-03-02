Pinecrest Country Club news

The Giving Gift of Love tournament will be held at Pinecrest on March 16. Please contact Pearl Deese at 910-240-0205 for more information.

The 20th annual John P. Williamson Memorial Golf Tournament to benefit the Robeson County Humane Society, presented by Robeson County Commissioner Tom Taylor, will be held on March 23. This tournament is quickly filling up; the first 60 paying teams are guaranteed a spot in the field. Contact Donnie Douglas for more information at 910-374-9317 or 910-738-6541. Two spots are available as of late Friday.

If any lady golfers would be interested in organized a weekly ladies-only golfing day, Pinecrest Country Club would love to host that event. Tuesday or Thursday mornings or afternoons are available.

The next Pinecrest Senior Shootout will be played Thursday with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.

Top rounds posted last week include: Jeff Wishart with a 71, Lonail Locklear 72, Larry McNeill 74, Roy Williamson 76, Greg Canady 77 and Donnie Beck 81.

Fairmont Golf Club news

Fairmont Golf Club will host a Texas Scramble Tournament on Saturday, March 16 with an 11 a.m. shotgun start. This will be a four-person Texas Scramble format with an entry fee of $45 for members and $50 for non-members, which includes all golf fees, plus a meal before and after play. Call the pro shop at 910-628-9931 to sign up.

John Haskins and Joel Haskins were the winners in this week’s Senior Shootout winning in a playoff over Tommy Lowry and James Smith. Bob Antone and Larry Lynn Locklear were the second-flight winners with Kirk Hamilton and Al Almond coming in second place. The third flight was won by James Humphrey and Tommy Belch with Rick Rogers and Tim Moore taking second place. Jim Rogers and DJ Jones were the winners of the fourth flight followed by Donald Oxendine and Grant Dial. Knocky Thorndyke, Tommy Lowry, James Howard Locklear and Roy Williamson were closest to the pin winners.

The next Senior Shootout will be played Tuesday morning with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

Top rounds posted this week include: Tommy Davis with a 71, Bert Thomas 71, Jeff Slabe 73, Steve Pippin 73, Joe Marks 74, Mitch Grier 74, James Thompson 74, Chris Barfield 74, Jeff Broadwell 75, David Miller 76, Richie Chmura 77, Vince Powers 77, Randy Williamson 77, Barry Leonard 78, Ryan Hunt 78, Mark Madden 78 and Mike Connor 79.

Scotland Regional Hospice to hold annual golf tournament

Scotland Regional Hospice, a non-profit hospice provider, is gearing up to host its annual golf tournament. This highly anticipated event, now in its 38th year, will be held on April 30 and May 1 at Scotch Meadows Country Club in Laurinburg.

This year’s tournament is proudly sponsored as always by Golf Pride, a well-known international brand with ties to Laurinburg dedicated to golf innovation and technology. With their support, Scotland Regional Hospice is able to organize a top-notch event that not only provides a fun golfing experience but also generates substantial funds for patient and family care. In fact, last year’s tournament raised an impressive $159,220, contributing to the charity’s overall tally of over $4.5 million.

The tournament is divided into two separate days, each functioning as an independent competition. Players have the flexibility to participate on either day or even both days if they desire. The shotgun start for both days is scheduled for noon. With the support of many area restaurants and volunteers, lunch and beverages will be provided to all golfers and sponsors, ensuring that everyone remains energized and hydrated throughout the day.

In-game challenges include a putting-for-cash challenge for $5,000 and a hole-in-one challenge for a car. Longest putt, closest to the pin and hit the green challenges will also be held, and a new highlight will be the rifle ball launcher on the 15th hole.

Furthermore, the tournament’s popular silent auction will be open throughout both days, providing an opportunity to bid for a range of coveted items. The auction typically features around 300 items, including vacation getaways, top-of-the-line golf equipment, exquisite artwork, sports memorabilia as well as restaurant and retail gift certificates.

A closing ceremony held May 1 will include dinner, live music, a raffle and games.

For sponsor, golfer and volunteer opportunities, please visit scotlandhospice.org or call 910-276-7176.

