PEMBROKE — A key force on defense for the UNC Pembroke women’s basketball team, Lillian Flantos has been named as the Conference Carolinas Defensive Player of the Week, league officials announced Monday afternoon.

The announcement marks the first weekly award for Flantos, but it is the second time this season that the Black & Gold have had a defensive player of the week.

An everyday starter for the Braves, Flantos tallied nine points on a 4-for-9 shooting performance in the regular season finale against Chowan on Wednesday. The Lumberton native finished with a game and career-high four steals while also pulling down five rebounds in 35 minutes of action.

Flantos averaged 6.2 points and 4.5 rebounds each game. The senior is shooting 37.7 percent from the floor and leads the team with 13 blocks this season.