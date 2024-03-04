HARROGATE, Tenn. — The UNC Pembroke softball team played four games in a weekend trip to Carson-Newman and Lincoln Memorial, winning one game of the two Saturday at Carson-Newman and losing in a doubleheader sweep at Lincoln Memorial on Sunday.

The Braves will return to action on Saturday when they begin Conference Carolinas play by hosting Francis Marion. First pitch of the doubleheader is slated for 1 p.m. at the UNCP Softball Field. Admission is free.

Game 1 at Lincoln Memorial

The Braves registered 10 hits Sunday, but Lincoln Memorial scored multiple runs in the fourth and fifth inning to fend off a late rally from UNCP and take the opening game 8-6 at the Dorthy Neely Softball Complex.

Lincoln Memorial (13-11) loaded the bases in the fourth inning after a walk and a pair of singles. The Railsplitters scored three runs on the next three batters after two walks and a hit by pitch to take a 5-2 lead.

LMU loaded the bases again to start the fifth frame after a pair of fielding errors and a single. Hanna Bogoski drew a walk to bring in a run, and the hosts would plate another run after a passed ball. Hannah McMeen knocked an RBI single to put Lincoln Memorial up 8-3.

In the sixth, UNCP’s Chloe Locklear singled to left field and then stole second. Emma Eckhart got hit by a pitch to put runners on first and second, but a single to center field from Charlotte Rose scored Locklear. The Braves (8-17) loaded the bases as Kynley Brewer reached on a fielder error, and Eckhart would score on a ground out to cut the deficit back to 8-5.

Jai Deese hit two home runs and drove in two runs for UNCP, MaKenna Sibbett also had two hits and two RBIs and Kaitlyn King had two hits and an RBI. Madison Davis (0-2) was the losing pitcher.

Reese Vivrette had three hits to lead the Railsplitters, Gracie Palmer had two hits and an RBI and Hanna Bogoski had three walks and two RBIs. Margot van Eijl (6-5) earned the win.

Game 2 at Lincoln Memorial

The Braves tallied nine hits but stranded nine runners on base, as the Rail Splitters were limited to just two hits and drew seven walks to complete the sweep 3-2 in the back half of the doubleheader.

Chloe Locklear put the Braves on the board with a solo homer in the top of the second inning.

Gracie Palmer drew a walk in the fifth for LMU, stole second and stood on third after a deep fly out to center field from Reese Vivrette. Anna Kate Reichter double to left field to drive in Palmer.

Chloe Locklear started the sixth inning with a leadoff double and scored on a single to center field from Emma Eckhart to tie the score at 2-2.

In the bottom half, Lincoln Memorial put runners on first and second after a pair of walks, and each runner advanced 60 feet with a flyout from Jordann Reagan, but an ill-timed error scored a run the final run of the game.

Locklear had two hits and an RBI for UNCP; Katie Neel (1-2) took the loss. Anna Kate Reichter had two hits with a double and an RBI for LMU, while Victoria Conley (4-1) struck out six over seven innings pitched to earn the win.

Game 1 at Carson-Newman

The UNC Pembroke used a pair of solo homers from Marijo Wilkes to defeat Carson-Newman 2-1 in the opening game of the doubleheader on Saturday afternoon at The Vick.

UNCP’s Marijo Wilkes blasted one out of the park with a solo homer over the left field fence, giving the Braves a first-inning lead.

Carson-Newman’s Abbi Martin drew a four-pitch walk in the fifth inning, stole second and then ended up on third after a throwing error. A ground out from Macauley Bailey scored Martin to tie the score at 1-1.

Wilkes lit up the scoreboard with a sixth-inning leadoff homer of over the center field fence to make it 2-1.

Sibbett had three hits including a double and Kynley Brewer had two hits including a triple for UNCP behind Wilkes’ two-homer, two-RBI day. Summer Bullard (4-8) earned the win.

Syerra Rogers and Kennady Warder recorded hits for Carson-Newman (7-9). Emma Frost (2-1) took the loss despite striking out 10 Braves in seven innings pitched.

Game 2 at Carson-Newman

The Braves scored in three consecutive innings, but stranded 10 base runners, and a four-run fourth inning from the Eagles fueled the hosts to a 7-3 victory in the back half of the doubleheader.

UNCP loaded the bases in the second inning after a pair of walks and single through the left side. Bullard reached on a fielder’s choice to drive in a run and knot the score at 1-1.

The Eagles’ Kennady Warder tripled to right field in the fourth and scored on a single to center field from Wynter Morris. Carson-Newman put runners on second and third after a double down the left field line from Abbi Martin, but Macey Hughes drove in a pair of runs with a double down the left field line. The Eagles took a 6-3 lead following an RBI single to the outfield gap from Hayden Dye.

Locklear had three hits including a double with an RBI for UNCP, King had two hits and Charlotte Rose hit a solo home run. Kinsley Sheppard (3-5) took the loss for the Braves.

Martin had three hits including a double and an RBI for Carson-Newman and Macauley Bailey hit a solo home run. NicKolette Ferguson (3-0) was the winning pitcher for Carson-Newman.