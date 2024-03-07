ST. PAULS — Semifinal matches in the Robeson Cup girls soccer tournament scheduled for Saturday have been postponed due to the forecast for inclement weather. The semifinal round will now be played on Saturday, March 16 at St. Pauls High School.

Lumberton will face Red Springs at 12 p.m. and St. Pauls will take on Purnell Swett at 2 p.m.

The championship round, which was originally scheduled for March 16, will now be played March 23 at Red Springs, with the third-place game at 12 p.m. and the championship game at 2 p.m.

UNCP-Emmanuel baseball series altered

With inclement weather expected in the area this weekend, the schedule for UNC Pembroke’s home Conference Carolinas series against Emmanuel has been altered.

The 11th-ranked Braves (16-3, 4-2 CC) will still open their weekend set against the Lions (11-10, 1-5 CC) with a single game Friday at 6 p.m.. Saturday’s doubleheader has been pushed back to Sunday. Game times for Sunday are still to be announced.