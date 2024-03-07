GOLDSBORO — The very nature of playoffs is that the competition gets tougher every round.

After back-to-back road wins, the Fairmont boys basketball team will face its toughest challenge yet on Friday as the Golden Tornadoes head to No. 2 Goldsboro for a 7 p.m. fourth-round matchup, with the winner headed to the 2A East Regional final.

“Once again, each round gets tougher and tougher,” Fairmont coach Montrell McNair said. “And you’re talking about a team that’s tough with length, they like to get up and down the floor, they do a good job rebounding and contesting shots.”

No. 14 Fairmont (22-5), which alongside 3A’s Ben L. Smith shares the distinction as the lowest-remaining seed in any boys playoff bracket, has earned the program’s first fourth-round appearance with back-to-back road wins over No. 3 West Bladen, in a 59-38 second-round game, and No. 6 Heide Trask, with an 82-65 decision in Tuesday’s third-round matchup.

That success away from home leaves the Golden Tornadoes with some confidence even as they face a second-seeded Goldsboro (26-3) team that has won 32 straight games at home.

“Our confidence level is going to be pretty high, going in the two (conference champion) teams’ place and beating them in their home gym,” McNair said. “Especially West Bladen; they hadn’t lost (at home) and played some really good teams there. Heide Trask ain’t no slouch either. They played really tough at home, and just going there to do that in those two venues says a lot about our team.”

With a win Friday, Fairmont would reach a regional final for the first time since 2015.

Goldsboro dominated No. 31 South Columbus 78-50 in the first round, but has played close games in each of their last two playoff victories; the Cougars beat No. 15 Washington 80-76 in the second round before a 62-60 third-round win Tuesday against No. 7 Hertford County.

The Cougars are seeking to return to the 2A East Regional final after losing to Farmville Central in that round last season.

Senior wing Amari Latham (20.0 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 3.1 steals per game) is the Cougars’ statistical leader.

“We’re just going to try to match his energy,” McNair said. “He’s already got that length on the wing, and he’s got the motor to go with it, so we’re going to try to find somebody to match motor and just try to keep him under control as much as we possibly can. Which is going to be hard to do — teams haven’t done that all year — but we’re going to do our best.”

JaeQuan Green (13.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists) and Nyrese Williams (12.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 2.1 steals) are backcourt leaders for Goldsboro, while Malik Cadet (5.9 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.8 blocks) is a key post contributor.

“JaeQuan Green, he’s a big part of their team also,” McNair said. “I don’t know if he’s going to start him this time or if he’s going to come off the bench, but he makes an impact as soon as he comes in the game. Between him and the other little guard they have, Williams, those guys, they carry a lot of the load. They have a rim protector in the Cadet kid, 6-(foot)-7.”

McNair says whichever team keeps its composure through the game’s ebbs and flows will be the team most likely to win, and that the rebounding battle, between two teams who are strong on the boards, will also be key.

“I just think we need to stay patient with what we do and do a good job executing, and rebounding because they are a great-rebounding team,” McNair said. “If we do a good job of pulling the rebound, getting it out and attacking in the open floor, I think we’ll have some success that way.”

The opposite 2A East Region semifinal pits No. 1 Farmville Central against No. 4 Northwood; that game’s winner will meet the survivor of Fairmont-Goldsboro in the 2A East Regional final Wednesday in Winston-Salem.

St. Pauls set for Seaforth rematch

When the St. Pauls and Seaforth girls basketball teams met on Nov. 20, it was the first game of the season for the Hawks and the second for the Bulldogs.

When they meet Friday, it will be one team’s last game.

The teams will meet in the playoffs for the second straight year on Friday, with the winner to advance to the 2A East Regional final. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m.

“We’re in the fourth round, we’re here for a reason,” St. Pauls coach Jaymar Thompson said. “I told the girls, if we’re this close why not keep going? I’m glad we’re here.”

The 15th-seeded Bulldogs (20-5) are the lowest-seeded team remaining in any boys or girls state tournament in any classification. St. Pauls beat No. 7 Northeastern 51-48 in Tuesday’s third-round game after previously topping No. 18 SouthWest Edgecombe 73-72 and No. 2 Southwest Onslow 65-54 in the first two rounds.

The Bulldogs are in the fourth round for the second time in the last three seasons, hoping to return to the 2A East Regional final after reaching that round in 2022.

Seaforth (27-3), the No. 3 seed in the 2A East Region, beat No. 11 Northwood 54-36 in the third round on Tuesday. The Hawks also have playoff wins over No. 30 Louisburg, 65-28 in the first round, and No. 19 North Johnston, 53-22 in the second round.

Seaforth won 62-26 in the Nov. 20 meeting, which was also played in Pittsboro. But the Bulldogs are a much different team now from the one who took the same floor over three months ago.

“I knew I had some new faces that had never been in a big game before. So when I scheduled them I told them we’ll get to see them again,” Thompson said. “I’d say all my girls have grown up a whole ‘nother season now. … We’ve all grown up since then; I’ve even had to change some things with me, coaching-wise, that have helped everybody get a little comfortable.”

Seaforth also won last year’s third-round playoff game at St. Pauls, 57-55. The Hawks, a third-year varsity program, reached the 2A state championship last year after beating the Bulldogs and winning two successive playoff games.

Friday’s matchup will feature strong guard play on both sides, as St. Pauls’ trio of Jashontae Harris, Zhariana Shipman and Ava Monroe go against Seaforth standouts Gabby White, Katie Leonard and Peyton Collins.

White averages 15.8 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.9 steals per game this season, team highs in all four categories; the junior scored 26 points with 11 rebounds in the Nov. 20 meeting.

“Our focus is to slow Gabby down; it’s impossible to stop any of the guards stepping on the court — everybody’s going to score — but just slowing them down a little bit, not giving them too many open shots, a lot of contested shots,” Thompson said. “Gabby’s just strong physically, so just trying to limit her rebounds and stuff like that. Whoever’s knocking down shots, whoever’s playing (Friday), who wants it more.”

Leonard, a sophomore, averages 10.7 points per game, while Collins has 8.7 points, 2.0 assists and 2.8 steals a contest.

St. Pauls isn’t lacking for confidence coming off back-to-back road wins in these playoffs, even as it heads to Pittsboro where Seaforth has won 24 straight games at home.

“It’s hard to win on the road, so when you’ve got two big ones that you’ve won in a row, it kind of gives you confidence,” Thompson said. “And I know our fans are going to show up (Friday) so we’re trying to make it feel like a home game as much as we can.”

No. 1 North Pitt faces No. 12 West Craven Friday in the other 2A East Region semifinal, with the winner of that game to face the Seaforth-St. Pauls victor in the regional final Wednesday in Winston-Salem.

Sports editor Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected]. You can follow him on X/Twitter at @StilesOnSports.