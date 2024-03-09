RIO GRANDE, Puerto Rico — Although play was suspended with the second round incomplete for part of the field at the PGA Tour’s Puerto Rico Open, it appears that Fairmont’s William McGirt will miss the cut by one stroke in the event after completing his second round at a 3-under-par total on Friday.

McGirt is currently tied for 73rd, with the top 65 and ties set to make the cut when the field completes 36 holes early Saturday. The projected cut line sits at 4 under par overnight.

McGirt shot a 3-under 69 in Thursday’s opening round, making four birdies against one bogey.

After starting on the 10th hole Friday, McGirt made a double bogey on the par-4 13th. Birdies on holes No. 16 and 18 got McGirt back even par for the round, and he made one birdie and one bogey on his second nine holes of the day to finish with an even-par 72 for the day.

This was the first start of the PGA Tour season for McGirt, who is playing in 2024 on conditional status; the start came in the alternate-field event, played simultaneously to the Arnold Palmer Invitational, which has a stronger field and more points and prize money. His next likely playing opportunity will be the Corales Puntacana Championship, another alternate-field event in mid-April.

Joe Highsmith leads the Puerto Rico Open at 13 under par with three holes of his second round remaining. Six players, including Duke alumnus Kevin Streelman, are tied for second one stroke behind Highsmith; each of the six have finished their second round.

Pinehurst native Jackson Van Paris, playing the event as an amateur in his first PGA Tour start, is currently sitting squarely on the cut line and has three holes remaining in his second round Saturday morning.