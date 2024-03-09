PEMBROKE — The 11th-ranked UNC Pembroke baseball team struck first on a Spencer Faulkner solo shot, but the Emmanuel bullpen shut down the UNCP bats on their way to taking a series-opening 4-1 win Friday night at Sammy Cox Field.

Chase Jernigan came out of the bullpen and went five scoreless innings to keep the Braves in the game, but Emmanuel would turn four double plays to keep the UNCP offense at bay.

The Braves (16-4, 4-3 CC) fell to 4-2 in the all-time series against the Lions (12-10, 2-5 CC).

The two squads will take Saturday off as heavy rain is expected in the area, and conclude the series Sunday with a doubleheader. Game times are TBA.

On the ninth pitch of his third-inning at bat, Spencer Faulkner sent a solo blast to left to give the Braves a 1-0 lead.

Emmanuel’s Ryan Muniz got a fourth-inning rally started with a one-out single before Dobbs Bowden was hit by a pitch. Bailey Stroud would walk to load the bases, and Muniz would come home on a wild pitch to make it 1-1. Thomas Collins singled with two outs to drive in Bowden, before Brody Campbell would add two more with a single up the middle, making it 4-1 Lions.

Faulkner had two hits, also hitting a double in addition to his home run, and Andrew Jenner compiled three hits for UNCP. Jernigan allowed five hits over his five innings pitched with six strikeouts. Jake Inman (2-1) took the loss.

Bowden was 3-for-3 to lead Emmanuel, including a double. Campbell had two hits, including a double, with two RBIs and Collins had two hits and one RBI. Winning pitcher Dosie Drakeford (2-0), Simon Boggie and Clifford Brown combined for six scoreless innings for the Emmanuel relief core, scattering six hits with seven strikeouts; Brown earned his third save.