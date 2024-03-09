PEMBROKE — The UNC Pembroke softball team and Francis Marion were both held scoreless through the first seven innings, but a three-run 10th inning gave the Patriots the opening game 5-2 on Friday afternoon at the UNCP Softball Field.

The Braves rattled off nine hits and scored in four different innings, including a three-run 6th inning to fuel a 7-4 victory in the back half of the doubleheader.

The Braves will return to action on Friday when they travel to face Belmont Abbey. First pitch of the doubleheader is set for 12 p.m. at Crusader Field.

Game One

With the International tiebreaker rule in play in the 10th inning of the doubleheader opener, Francis Marion started with a runner on second base. A pair of singles from Emily Konz and Taylor Watford drove in a pair of runs that made the difference.

Summer Bullard (4-9) for UNCP and Alyssa Poston (10-2) for Francis Marion both went the distance in the 10-inning marathon, with Poston striking out 18 and Bullard fanning 10.

Chloe Locklear led the Braves at plate with two hits including a double and an RBI. Kynley Brewer had a hit and an RBI.

Taylor Watford was 4-for-5 for the Patriots with two RBIs and Makayla Cuthbertson had a double and an RBI.

Game Two

Francis Marion started the third inning of the nightcap with a pair of singles and moved the runners with a sacrifice bunt. An ill-timed field error plated two Patriots to give FMU a 4-1 lead.

In the bottom half, UNCP’s Kaitlyn King lit up the scoreboard with a solo homer over the centerfield fence. Marijo Wilkes drew a walk and then advanced to second on a wild pitch. Locklear singled through the left side to score Wilkes and cut the UNCP deficit back to 4-3.

The Braves put runners on second and third in the sixth after a double from Jai Deese and a single from Emma Eckhart. Deese scored on a sacrifice fly from Charlotte Rose. Bullard drew a walk, Brewer singled up the middle, and King smacked a triple to the right center gap to give the Braves a 7-4 lead.

King had two hits, with her triple and home run, and three RBIs for UNCP. Locklear had two more hits and two RBIs and Deese doubled. Kinsley Sheppard (4-5) was the winning pitcher.

Emily Konz had two hits to lead FMU. Abby Williams (0-3) took the loss.